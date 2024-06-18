Search icon

Football

18th Jun 2024

How to watch Portugal v Czechia tonight: Channel, start time and stream online

Harry Warner

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal will be looking to get off to a flying start

Day five of Euro 2024 will bring two intriguing matches, concluding the first round of the tournament’s group stage.

With only two games left to play of the first round of Euro 2024, there is no 2pm game today as all eyes turn to Portugal, one of the favourites.

Cristiano Ronaldo will be playing in his sixth Euros and will be looking to replicate his side’s performance that saw them win the competition in 2016.

The Portuguese legend will be looking extend his massive goal scoring tally at European Championships, even if he may be forced onto the bench.

Portugal will be facing off against Czechia at 8pm on BBC One, a fixture that will see plenty of household Premier League faces take centre stage.

Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot will be appearing for the Portuguese alongside Manchester City attacker Bernardo Silva.

West Ham fans will be happy to see Tomáš Souček and Vladimir Coufal line up for the Czechs, despite not being in their usual club colours of claret and blue.

Meanwhile the 5pm fixture sees more of the football connoisseur’s clash with an intriguing match up between Georgia who are making their Euros debut against a youthful looking Turkey.

One player to look out for will be the young star of Georgian football Khvicha Kvaratskhelia who has risen to notoriety at Napoli after tearing up defences in Italy and being likened to the great George Best.

The flying winger has even claimed that Georgia “can win the Euros” in an interview with the Player’s Tribune.

Meanwhile their opponents feel like they might be on the dawning of a golden generation, despite most nations appearing to enjoy one too, as the youth take centre stage.

Both 19-years-old, Arda Güler and Kenan Yildiz of Real Madrid and Juventus respectively carrying the hopes of a nation.

The Turkish squad will equally look to experienced captain and playmaker Hakan Çalhanoğlu to pull strings in midfield and bring a calm head to a still immature team.

Turkey vs Georgia kicks off at 5pm on BBC One.

Topics:

Cristiano Ronaldo,euro 2024,Football,Portugal,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Euro 2024 Day Five: All the major action and talking points

Cristiano Ronaldo

Euro 2024 Day Five: All the major action and talking points

By Callum Boyle

Premier League Fixtures 2024/25: Opening Day, Boxing Day, Final Day and key fixtures to look out for

22/23 Premier League season

Premier League Fixtures 2024/25: Opening Day, Boxing Day, Final Day and key fixtures to look out for

By Callum Boyle

Update given on Kylian Mbappé’s EURO 2024 hopes following nose injury

euro 2024

Update given on Kylian Mbappé’s EURO 2024 hopes following nose injury

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Paul Scholes says England’s ‘hard work has been wasted’ in brutal rant

Paul Scholes says England’s ‘hard work has been wasted’ in brutal rant

By Jacob Entwistle

Argentinian referee who sent off 10 players in one match to take charge of Euros game

Argentina

Argentinian referee who sent off 10 players in one match to take charge of Euros game

By Harry Warner

England may have to qualify for Euro 2028 – even though they’re hosts

England

England may have to qualify for Euro 2028 – even though they’re hosts

By Callum Boyle

How well do you know the all-time leading Euros scorers?

#FootballJOEQuiz

How well do you know the all-time leading Euros scorers?

By Callum Boyle

UEFA to investigate racist chants by Serbia fans during England game

England (football)

UEFA to investigate racist chants by Serbia fans during England game

By Callum Boyle

England fan falls asleep inside Veltins Arena and wakes up at 4am in an empty stadium

England

England fan falls asleep inside Veltins Arena and wakes up at 4am in an empty stadium

By Harry Warner

Lewis Capaldi pictured for the first time in a year as he teases music comeback

Lewis Capaldi

Lewis Capaldi pictured for the first time in a year as he teases music comeback

By Charlie Herbert

Desperate search launched for British teenager missing in Tenerife

Desperate search launched for British teenager missing in Tenerife

By Nina McLaughlin

Jacqueline Jossa discusses withdrawing her children from school saying it’s ‘very similar to prison’

Jacqueline Jossa

Jacqueline Jossa discusses withdrawing her children from school saying it’s ‘very similar to prison’

By JOE

House of the Dragon fans shocked by brutal scene where mother must make ultimate ‘sacrifice’

emma d'arcy

House of the Dragon fans shocked by brutal scene where mother must make ultimate ‘sacrifice’

By Stephen Porzio

David Tennant to star in Netflix adaptation of Richard Osman’s Thursday Murder Club

david tennant

David Tennant to star in Netflix adaptation of Richard Osman’s Thursday Murder Club

By Charlie Herbert

Paul Scholes says England’s ‘hard work has been wasted’ in brutal rant

Paul Scholes says England’s ‘hard work has been wasted’ in brutal rant

By Jacob Entwistle

MORE FROM JOE

Argentinian referee who sent off 10 players in one match to take charge of Euros game

Argentina

Argentinian referee who sent off 10 players in one match to take charge of Euros game

By Harry Warner

Ryanair selling flights to Italy, Spain and Germany from £16.99 for just 48 hours

Holiday

Ryanair selling flights to Italy, Spain and Germany from £16.99 for just 48 hours

By Charlie Herbert

People only just realising avocados might not actually be vegan

Avocado

People only just realising avocados might not actually be vegan

By JOE

Count Binface will force former prime ministers to do national service

Count Binface

Count Binface will force former prime ministers to do national service

By Jack Peat

England may have to qualify for Euro 2028 – even though they’re hosts

England

England may have to qualify for Euro 2028 – even though they’re hosts

By Callum Boyle

Police launch search after three children go missing after day out at Thorpe Park

missing persons

Police launch search after three children go missing after day out at Thorpe Park

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories