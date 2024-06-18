How to watch Portugal v Czechia tonight: Channel, start time and stream online

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal will be looking to get off to a flying start

Day five of Euro 2024 will bring two intriguing matches, concluding the first round of the tournament’s group stage.

With only two games left to play of the first round of Euro 2024, there is no 2pm game today as all eyes turn to Portugal, one of the favourites.

Cristiano Ronaldo will be playing in his sixth Euros and will be looking to replicate his side’s performance that saw them win the competition in 2016.

The Portuguese legend will be looking extend his massive goal scoring tally at European Championships, even if he may be forced onto the bench.

Portugal will be facing off against Czechia at 8pm on BBC One, a fixture that will see plenty of household Premier League faces take centre stage.

Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot will be appearing for the Portuguese alongside Manchester City attacker Bernardo Silva.

West Ham fans will be happy to see Tomáš Souček and Vladimir Coufal line up for the Czechs, despite not being in their usual club colours of claret and blue.

Meanwhile the 5pm fixture sees more of the football connoisseur’s clash with an intriguing match up between Georgia who are making their Euros debut against a youthful looking Turkey.

One player to look out for will be the young star of Georgian football Khvicha Kvaratskhelia who has risen to notoriety at Napoli after tearing up defences in Italy and being likened to the great George Best.

The flying winger has even claimed that Georgia “can win the Euros” in an interview with the Player’s Tribune.

Meanwhile their opponents feel like they might be on the dawning of a golden generation, despite most nations appearing to enjoy one too, as the youth take centre stage.

Both 19-years-old, Arda Güler and Kenan Yildiz of Real Madrid and Juventus respectively carrying the hopes of a nation.

The Turkish squad will equally look to experienced captain and playmaker Hakan Çalhanoğlu to pull strings in midfield and bring a calm head to a still immature team.

Turkey vs Georgia kicks off at 5pm on BBC One.