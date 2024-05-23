Search icon

Sport

23rd May 2024

Luke Littler hits nine-darter in Premier League final

Charlie Herbert

Incredible scenes

Luke Littler hit a nine-darter on his way to winning the 2024 Premier League title.

The 17-year-old hit the perfect leg to put him 6-5 up in the final against Luke Humphries.

You can watch the incredible moment below.

After hitting two 180s with his first six darts, Littler went treble 20, treble 19 and double 12 to send the O2 wild.

In the process, he became just the second ever player to hit a nine-dart leg in the Premier League final, after Phil Taylor in 2010.

The leg proved to be a turning point in the final, with Little going on to win 11-7 and claim his first ever major title.

Earlier that night, the teenager had beaten Michael Smith 10-5 in the first semi-final, with Humphries then beating reigning champ Michael van Gerwen by the same scoreline.

Little was emotional after hitting the winning double. Along with the Premier League trophy, Littler has also landed himself another huge payday, picking up a £275,000 winners cheque.

Speaking after the match, Littler said:

“One thing I just want to say – to all the doubters, hello! I’ve just picked up this! You’re not doubting me any more.

“It’s so good to win in front of my family, my girlfriend and my manager. I don’t know what to do!

“I’ve hit a nine-darter on the World Series and so did Phil [Taylor] – now I’ve hit one in the final here and so did he.”

