Jurgen Klopp refused to shake Chris Kavanagh’s hand at full time

Klopp was clearly trying to make a point

Jurgen Klopp appeared to not shake the hand of referee Chris Kavanagh after his side won the Carabao Cup against Chelsea on Sunday.

Virgil van Dijk’s header late into extra time was the difference between the two sides to ensure that Klopp’s final season in charge would end with at least one trophy.

Van Dijk had scored on the hour mark in normal time, but his header was disallowed after Wataru Endo was adjudged to be offside in the build up, denying defender Levi Colwill the chance to get back and defend the free-kick.

Liverpool were forced to field a youthful side with the likes of Bobby Clark, James McConnell and Jayden Danns all brought on off the bench.

There was more controversy in the first half however as Ryan Gravenberch was stretchered off as a result of a poorly-timed challenge from Moises Caicedo – who wasn’t even cautioned, nor were Liverpool awarded a free-kick.

Klopp directs frustrations towards Kavanagh

Although it was a day of celebration, Klopp was still left frustrated by the decisions made by Kavanagh and as per The Guardian, said after the game: “From time to time you need something to really celebrate. Come on, this was so special. You saw the game, you saw the circumstances, we had problems before the game, they became bigger during the game.

“We had a ref who was not up to the level of the game, that didn’t help one team or the other, it was just: ‘What did he see? What is that?’ There was no common sense again, for refs it’s something I’m not sure they teach or ask for it, it’s just not there.”

Footage at full time also appeared to show that the 55-year-old refused to shake Kavanagh’s hand at full time although the camera angle means it’s hard to decipher if that is entirely accurate.

Klopp aiming for more trophies

Although the Carabao Cup is the first major piece of silverware to be won this season, Liverpool are still in the hunt for more.

By the end of the season they could have four trophies to their name.

Currently, they are still in the FA Cup – which they compete in on Wednesday – as well as the race for the Premier League title and will also face Sparta Prague in the Europa League.

