Conor Bradley trolls Ben Chilwell after Carabao Cup final win

Bradley couldn't resist

Conor Bradley decided to rub extra salt in the wounds of Ben Chilwell by trolling him online after Liverpool’s Carabao Cup win.

Virgil van Dijk’s header late into extra time was the difference between the two sides to ensure that Jurgen Klopp’s final season in charge would end with at least one trophy.

Absolute SCENES at Wembley! 🔥



Virgil van Dijk heads home in the dying moments of extra-time!

Liverpool were forced to field a youthful side with the likes of Bobby Clark, James McConnell and Jayden Danns all brought on off the bench.

Although he’s had more first team experience than the other names, Bradley has only recently been in the squad and at 20, was one of the more experienced names in the side.

Bradley was tasked with taking on Trent Alexander-Arnold’s role in the right back position and was up against Chelsea captain Chilwell, which proved to be quite the battle.

Tensions were high between the two, who clashed shortly before half time and were booked by referee Chris Kavanagh.

Bradley mocks Chelsea captain

Both players were subbed off before the end of the game however the youngster had the last laugh and decided to poke fun at Chilwell with his victory post on social media.

Alongside the caption: “Special club”, the 20-year-old posted the two photos of him confronting Chilwell, which was unsurprisingly picked up on by Liverpool fans.

“He’s not chill or well,” said one fan.

Another wrote: “Chilwell is 27 and has beef with 18-20yr olds ffs.”

A third commented: “Bahahahah @benchilwell drink your own tears mate.”

Bradley loves ‘incredible feeling’

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Bradley praised his young teammates for their efforts in a high-pressure situation.

He said: “I don’t think I can actually put it into words. It’s an incredible feeling and obviously I’ve supported this club since I was about five years old so to now win a trophy with them at Wembley, it’s special and I’m just buzzing.

“Thankfully I wasn’t on at the end because I don’t know if I could have kept my composure!

“The boys did brilliant and especially the young ones that came on, they showed real heart and they always wanted the ball and they always wanted to make something happen. So, full credit to the boys.”

