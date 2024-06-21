Search icon

Football

21st Jun 2024

Roberto Baggio hospitalised after armed robbers storm his villa

Ryan Price

The incident took place during last night’s Euro 2024 match between Italy and Spain.

Italian football legend Roberto Baggio has been hospitalised after a group of armed robbers broke into his home and attacked him and his family.

The former Juventus and Inter Milan forward was watching last night’s game alongside his family at his home in Altavilla Vicentina near Venice when five intruders entered the villa.

The 57-year-old attempted to protect his family by fighting the thugs off, but he was struck in the head with the butt of a gun, and then he and his family were locked in a room while the gang ransacked the home.

The thieves stole watches, jewellery and money. The value of the haul has not yet been clarified.

Corriere Della Serra state that the robbery began at around 10pm and lasted for roughly 40 minutes.

At one stage, ‘The Divine Ponytail’ (Baggio’s nickname thanks to his unique hairstyle during his playing days) managed to break out of the locked room, but not before the armed gang made their getaway with a treasure trove of the family’s prized posessions.

Baggio had to go to a hospital in the nearby town of Arzignano late last night to receive stitches for his head injury.

While none of his family were hurt, Corriere Della Serra reported that they were left terrified by the incident at their home, which reportedly sits on an isolated plot of land surrounded by countryside and woodland. 

The father-of-three spent his entire 22-year sporting career in Italy, playing for the country’s three most decorated clubs, Juventus, AC Milan and Inter Milan, as well as other smaller clubs. 

He won two Serie A titles and helped the Italian national team to the final of the 1994 World Cup, scoring five goals in the tournament.

They narrowly lost out to Brazil on penalties.

Load more stories