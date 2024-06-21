Harry Kane gives two excuses for England’s disappointing draw with Denmark

It’s giving Arsenal Fan TV

Harry Kane made two excuses to justify England’s poor 1-1 draw with Denmark last night that saw fans boo the players of the pitch at full-time.

England’s star striker had given The Three Lions the lead in the 18th minute with a poacher’s finish, but from that early goal the team failed to kick on.

Guaranteed qualification to the next round could have been on the cards, but now England fans will have to wait to the final group game to know the fate of Gareth Southgate’s men.

Speaking after the game, Harry Kane gave two reasons as to why England struggled to win the game against Denmark with an excuse reminiscent of Arsenal Fan TV’s famous ‘we mustn’t forget it’s been raining’.

The England captain said: “Everyone’s dropping below their levels a little bit. It was tough out there, but we’re calm. It wasn’t our greatest game but we got away with a point.”

He added: “It was tough out there with the heat and the pitch. It wasn’t easy.”

This excuse did not convince fans on twitter with one pointing that Denmark obviously had to content with the same conditions.

Meanwhile the England manager Gareth Southgate was reluctant to justify his side’s performance.

He said: “We can’t be making any excuses for the level of the performance so we have to accept responsibility.”

Harry Kane said it was hard in the heat. It didn't seem to affect Denmark which is a colder country than England. — Col Draper 🇺🇦 (@WheelieTiger) June 20, 2024

Despite this Southgate went on to mention the pitch which appeared to be “cutting up” and which the former England defender said can put players “on edge”.

England fans have been disappointed in general across the first two group games with the team only scoring two goals and failing to push on after scoring early goals.

With such attacking talent at Southgate’s disposal fans are desperate to see more forward-thinking performances.

England play their final group game against Slovenia on Tuesday 25 June at 8pm on ITV 1.