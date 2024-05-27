Search icon

Football

27th May 2024

Arsenal labelled ‘shameless’ for social media post minutes after Man United’s FA Cup win 

Callum Boyle

Arsenal

‘Have some shame’

Arsenal have been blasted on social media for a questionable post moments after Manchester United’s FA Cup triumph.

United beat rivals Manchester City 2-1 at Wembley on Saturday thanks to goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo to lift the FA Cup for the 13th time in their history.

Arsenal slammed online

Minutes after the full time result, Arsenal hopped on to social media to remind fans of their FA Cup achievements and that they still remain the most successful club in the competition’s history, winning it 14 times.

The Gunners tweeted: “Can you name the players who started in each of our seven wins since the year 2000?”

This season however saw Mikel Arteta’s side crash out at the first hurdle to Liverpool and supporters were less than happy with the post.

One fan replied on X: “Have some shame.

“Shameless club,” added a second.

“If shameless was a football club,” commented a third.

Another wrote: “Probably the most embarrassing post you’ll ever see from a ‘big’ club given the timing. No trophies in 4 years.”

Furthermore, United’s trophy success now means that Erik ten Hag has won more trophies (2) than Arteta (1).

Arsenal,FA Cup,Football,Manchester United,Sport

