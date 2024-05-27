Arsenal labelled ‘shameless’ for social media post minutes after Man United’s FA Cup win 

‘Have some shame’

Arsenal have been blasted on social media for a questionable post moments after Manchester United’s FA Cup triumph.

United beat rivals Manchester City 2-1 at Wembley on Saturday thanks to goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo to lift the FA Cup for the 13th time in their history.

Arsenal slammed online

Minutes after the full time result, Arsenal hopped on to social media to remind fans of their FA Cup achievements and that they still remain the most successful club in the competition’s history, winning it 14 times.

The Gunners tweeted: “Can you name the players who started in each of our seven wins since the year 2000?”

We have a legacy in the FA Cup like no other team having lifted the trophy a record 14 times 🏆



📊 Can you name the players who started in each of our seven wins since the year 2000? 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 25, 2024

This season however saw Mikel Arteta’s side crash out at the first hurdle to Liverpool and supporters were less than happy with the post.

One fan replied on X: “Have some shame.

“Shameless club,” added a second.

“If shameless was a football club,” commented a third.

Another wrote: “Probably the most embarrassing post you’ll ever see from a ‘big’ club given the timing. No trophies in 4 years.”

Furthermore, United’s trophy success now means that Erik ten Hag has won more trophies (2) than Arteta (1).

Related links: