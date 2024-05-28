Man United’s owners release statement regarding potential Europa League ban

United could be demoted to the UEFA Conference League

Manchester United’s owners have released a statement following reports that UEFA regulations will see the club blocked from playing in the Europa League.

The Red Devils’ shock 2-1 win over Manchester City in the FA Cup final over the weekend saw the club qualify for UEFA’s second-tier competition.

This also pushed Chelsea into the UEFA Conference League, but there’s a possibility United may end up joining them because of UEFA rules.

Earlier this season, Sir Jim Ratcliffe purchased a 27 per cent stake in the Old Trafford club. His company INEOS are also the owners of Nice though, and the French club managed to qualify for the Europa League this season through their league position in France.

UEFA rules state clubs owned by the same owners will not be allowed to compete in the same UEFA competitions. Because Nice achieved a higher league position this season, they would be allowed to stay in the Europa League and United would be pushed down into the Conference League.

However, INEOS have released a statement saying they are confident they “have a solution” for next season which will allow both United and Nice to compete in the Europa League.

The statement read: “We are aware of the position of the two clubs and we are in direct dialogue with UEFA. We are convinced that we have a solution for next season in Europe.”

Ratcliffe is planning further investment in United which would take his ownership stake above the 30 per cent threshold which triggers the multi-club ownership rules.

