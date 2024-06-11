Man Utd left with only one option to replace Erik ten Hag

He’s definitely not everyone’s first choice

Manchester United have been left with only one managerial candidate remaining to replace Erik ten Hag.

Although ten Hag is still in place as manager at Old Trafford, it is no secret that the club have been looking around for other options after a season that saw the Red Devils finish eighth in the Premier League, their worst ever finish.

However, the FA Cup win against rivals Manchester City may just have bought the 54-year-old Dutchman some time, while the new part-owners Ineos were drawing up their managerial wish list.

Now, more than three weeks later, there appears to be only one name remaining on this list.

The four man shortlist included Thomas Tuchel, who ruled himself out of the job after a meeting with Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Mauricio Pochettino, who is “unlikely” to join United, and Kieran Mckenna, who recently signed a new contract with Ipswich Town after their promotion to the Premier league.

This has left Man United with only option who could take Erik ten Hag’s seat at Old Trafford, Brentford manager Thomas Frank.

The 50-year-old Dane has done great work with Brentford since being appointed head coach at the club in 2018 after being an assistant to Dean Smith for two years prior.

Frank led The Bees to promotion in the 2020/2021 season and has remained in England’s top flight since, proving to be a well put together unit and hard to beat unit, often getting big scalps against the ‘big six’ teams.

The Brentford Head Coach has addressed rumours before saying, “Do I have ambitions? Yes. Am I going to stay at Brentford forever? Maybe but probably not. So who knows what’s going to happen in the future.”

However, many United fans are not convinced with Thomas Frank who has proven himself to be capable Premier League manager at the lower end of the table, but may not fill the the expectations that come with the Manchester United job, who expect to win trophies every year.

One fan posted on X that “Some idiots really think that Thomas Frank IS a good coach. He will relgate us….WE will regret it for years….worse then Moyes decision.”

Meanwhile lots of fans see the positives in appointing Frank.

One fan on X jumped to his defence claiming that, “Thomas Frank is a top top coach. Don’t let others (uninformed casuals) tell you otherwise. Capable of adapting to the players he has very well, plays an attractive brand of football and has a clear but adaptable philosophy. Only gripe is that I don’t know if he’ll be elite.”

Only time will tell if the Brentford man is to become Erik ten Hag’s successor at United as reports suggest a decision on the Dutchman’s future will be made this week.

