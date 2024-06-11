Search icon

Football

11th Jun 2024

Man Utd left with only one option to replace Erik ten Hag

Harry Warner

Man United

He’s definitely not everyone’s first choice

Manchester United have been left with only one managerial candidate remaining to replace Erik ten Hag.

Although ten Hag is still in place as manager at Old Trafford, it is no secret that the club have been looking around for other options after a season that saw the Red Devils finish eighth in the Premier League, their worst ever finish.

However, the FA Cup win against rivals Manchester City may just have bought the 54-year-old Dutchman some time, while the new part-owners Ineos were drawing up their managerial wish list.

Now, more than three weeks later, there appears to be only one name remaining on this list.

The four man shortlist included Thomas Tuchel, who ruled himself out of the job after a meeting with Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Mauricio Pochettino, who is “unlikely” to join United, and Kieran Mckenna, who recently signed a new contract with Ipswich Town after their promotion to the Premier league.

This has left Man United with only option who could take Erik ten Hag’s seat at Old Trafford, Brentford manager Thomas Frank.

The 50-year-old Dane has done great work with Brentford since being appointed head coach at the club in 2018 after being an assistant to Dean Smith for two years prior.

Frank led The Bees to promotion in the 2020/2021 season and has remained in England’s top flight since, proving to be a well put together unit and hard to beat unit, often getting big scalps against the ‘big six’ teams.

The Brentford Head Coach has addressed rumours before saying, “Do I have ambitions? Yes. Am I going to stay at Brentford forever? Maybe but probably not. So who knows what’s going to happen in the future.”

However, many United fans are not convinced with Thomas Frank who has proven himself to be capable Premier League manager at the lower end of the table, but may not fill the the expectations that come with the Manchester United job, who expect to win trophies every year.

One fan posted on X that “Some idiots really think that Thomas Frank IS a good coach. He will relgate us….WE will regret it for years….worse then Moyes decision.”

Meanwhile lots of fans see the positives in appointing Frank.

One fan on X jumped to his defence claiming that, “Thomas Frank is a top top coach. Don’t let others (uninformed casuals) tell you otherwise. Capable of adapting to the players he has very well, plays an attractive brand of football and has a clear but adaptable philosophy. Only gripe is that I don’t know if he’ll be elite.”

Only time will tell if the Brentford man is to become Erik ten Hag’s successor at United as reports suggest a decision on the Dutchman’s future will be made this week.

Related links:

Topics:

Erik Ten Hag,Football,Manchester United,Sport,Thomas Frank

RELATED ARTICLES

Man Utd make decision on Mauricio Pochettino after Thomas Tuchel meeting

Man Utd make decision on Mauricio Pochettino after Thomas Tuchel meeting

By Harry Warner

Details revealed of ‘secret meeting’ between Thomas Tuchel and Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Erik Ten Hag

Details revealed of ‘secret meeting’ between Thomas Tuchel and Sir Jim Ratcliffe

By Ryan Price

Arsenal dealt huge blow as number one transfer target snubs Premier League move

Arsenal dealt huge blow as number one transfer target snubs Premier League move

By Jacob Entwistle

MORE FROM JOE

Douglas Luiz set to leave Aston Villa in big player plus cash deal

Douglas Luiz set to leave Aston Villa in big player plus cash deal

By Jacob Entwistle

Southgate gets huge squad boost as three injury doubts train before Euro 2024 opener

Bukayo Saka

Southgate gets huge squad boost as three injury doubts train before Euro 2024 opener

By Harry Warner

England fans will have to settle for low alcohol beer at Euro 2024 in ‘high risk’ opener against Serbia

England

England fans will have to settle for low alcohol beer at Euro 2024 in ‘high risk’ opener against Serbia

By Harry Warner

Pick your England XI for Euro 2024 opener

England

Pick your England XI for Euro 2024 opener

By Jack Peat

Strange UEFA rule to appear at Euro 2024 after similar trick tried in Premier League

euro 2024

Strange UEFA rule to appear at Euro 2024 after similar trick tried in Premier League

By Harry Warner

Premier League club must raise £20m before end of June or face strict financial repercussions

Premier League club must raise £20m before end of June or face strict financial repercussions

By Jacob Entwistle

People are only just realising that the red juice in rare steak isn’t blood

BLOOD

People are only just realising that the red juice in rare steak isn’t blood

By Jack Peat

Neil Patrick Harris explains why he doesn’t want to know which twin is biologically his own

Neil Patrick Harris explains why he doesn’t want to know which twin is biologically his own

By Nina McLaughlin

Douglas Luiz set to leave Aston Villa in big player plus cash deal

Douglas Luiz set to leave Aston Villa in big player plus cash deal

By Jacob Entwistle

Southgate gets huge squad boost as three injury doubts train before Euro 2024 opener

Bukayo Saka

Southgate gets huge squad boost as three injury doubts train before Euro 2024 opener

By Harry Warner

Hardest Geezer running to Germany to support England at Euro 2024

England

Hardest Geezer running to Germany to support England at Euro 2024

By Callum Boyle

King Charles bank notes predicted to sell for as much as £20,000

Bank notes

King Charles bank notes predicted to sell for as much as £20,000

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

England fans will have to settle for low alcohol beer at Euro 2024 in ‘high risk’ opener against Serbia

England

England fans will have to settle for low alcohol beer at Euro 2024 in ‘high risk’ opener against Serbia

By Harry Warner

Pick your England XI for Euro 2024 opener

England

Pick your England XI for Euro 2024 opener

By Jack Peat

BBC News anchor signs off with ‘I’m Ron Burgundy’ following autocue howler

Anchorman

BBC News anchor signs off with ‘I’m Ron Burgundy’ following autocue howler

By Jack Peat

Heartbreaking new details come out about Avicii’s final days before his death aged 28

Avicii

Heartbreaking new details come out about Avicii’s final days before his death aged 28

By Charlie Herbert

Disney+ has added one of 2024’s biggest shows

Blockbuster

Disney+ has added one of 2024’s biggest shows

By Stephen Porzio

Prime Video has just added an insane action movie

action

Prime Video has just added an insane action movie

By Stephen Porzio

Load more stories