Man Utd make decision on Mauricio Pochettino after Thomas Tuchel meeting

Erik ten Hag’s future is still up in the air

Former Chelsea and Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is ‘unlikely’ to become the next manager of Manchester United according to a report from the Telegraph.

The 52-year-old has been heavily connected with a move to Old Trafford after leaving by mutual consent as Chelsea manager at the end of the season.

The Argentine has been linked with a move to the Red Devils before, however the timings never aligned to see the former Tottenham Hotspur boss take up the reins at United.

Despite Pochettino finally being free for the taking, reports say that although he would like to stay in England’s top flight, it is unlikely to be with Man United.

A poor campaign, which saw United finish 8th in the Premier League, has put manager Erik ten Hag under lots of pressure at the twenty-times English champions, with the new part-owners Ineos potentially looking to get a fresh face through the door.

A whole host of names have been thrown into the ring as potential ten Hag replacements, ranging from ex-Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi to England manager Gareth Southgate, although the most heavily linked has been Thomas Tuchel who has now ruled out a move to Manchester after a meeting with Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

The former Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich and Chelsea manager has decided to take a break rather than jump straight back into management.

For the moment Erik ten Hag will remain firmly poised on the edge of his seat since winning the FA Cup final against local rivals Manchester City which may just have bought the Dutchman some time with a decision yet to be made about his future, despite it being clear the club are evaluating their options.

After winning the FA Cup final in May, the former Ajax boss said “Two trophies in two seasons and three finals. That’s not bad. If they don’t want me any more I’ll go somewhere else to win trophies. That is what I do.”

Erik ten Hag’s fate is to be decided this week according to reports.

Related links: