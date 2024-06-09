Search icon

Football

09th Jun 2024

Details revealed of ‘secret meeting’ between Thomas Tuchel and Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Ryan Price

Uncertainty remains over who will manage Manchester United next season.

Thomas Tuchel reportedly met with Sir Jim Ratcliffe last week where he expressed his desire to become the new Manchester United manager and outlined what he would do were he to replace Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

According to Christian Falk, head of football at BILD Sport, there was a meeting in Monaco last Tuesday between former Bayern Munich and Chelsea manager Tuchel and United shareholder Ratcliffe.

Falk writes that Tuchel used the opportunity to outline his plans if he were to take over the coaching position in the event of Erik ten Hag being fired.

Tuchel is said to have explained to the United co-owner how he could get United’s sporting problems like Sancho and Mason Mount back on track.

The prominent football journalist claims that Tuchel referenced Antonio Rüdiger as an example of his success in getting players with great potential back to peak performance.

The 50-year-old German left Bayern Munich after just over a season in charge, and his time there was nowhere near as successful as his period in charge of Chelsea where he won the Champions League before being sacked mid-way through the following season.

That hasn’t put off the 50-year-old, who is keen to make a return to the Premier League and reportedly has his eyes set on one particular job.

United fans have been waiting impatiently for the clubs new owners to announce a decision on the future of Erik ten Hag, who has won two trophies in just two seasons at the club.

Earlier this year, Ratcliffe told Belgian outlet De Tijd: “We have to look at the organisation of the club because it is not good at the moment.”

He added: “Take the head coach, for example, he must report directly to the CEO. That is no longer possible in a modern football organisation. We have to ensure that the right people end up in the right positions. Every person in management must be world-class. And then it is important to create a positive, supportive, friendly and high-quality environment.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe smiles and points at a camera
(Getty Images)

“That culture was missing before. Only in such an environment can you get the best out of sportsmen. If successful, the results will follow automatically. That’s the plan and I believe in it.”

Reports suggested that a decision would be made in the week following ten Hag’s triumph over Manchester City at the FA Cup final at Wembley, but no indication has been made just yet that the former Ajax boss will remain in the Old Trafford dugout next season.

Regardless of who will manage the club when the new Premier League season starts on 17th August, United seem to already be looking to strengthen their squad, just weeks after the 2023/2024 campaign ended.

The club are reportedly closing in on their first summer signing, with a deal for Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite set to be completed by the end of the month.

Related Links:

Man United expected to complete signing of England international this month 

Harry Maguire breaks silence on England omission

Six Premier League clubs forced to sell key players before end of June or face points deduction

Only one Premier League club voted to scrap VAR ahead of next season

Topics:

Erik Ten Hag,Football,Manchester United,Sir Jim Ratcliffe,Sport,Thomas Tuchel

RELATED ARTICLES

Graeme Souness claims Gareth Southgate hasn’t picked ‘England’s best goalkeeper’ for Euro 2024

England (football)

Graeme Souness claims Gareth Southgate hasn’t picked ‘England’s best goalkeeper’ for Euro 2024

By Callum Boyle

Rugby league pays emotional tribute to Rob Burrow before Challenge Cup final

Challenge Cup final

Rugby league pays emotional tribute to Rob Burrow before Challenge Cup final

By Callum Boyle

Eddie Hall produces insane knockout in 2 vs 1 MMA fight 

Eddie Hall

Eddie Hall produces insane knockout in 2 vs 1 MMA fight 

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Fans convinced Trent Alexander-Arnold will start at Euros after shirt number revealed

Fans convinced Trent Alexander-Arnold will start at Euros after shirt number revealed

By Jacob Entwistle

Newcastle launch £16m bid for future England international

Newcastle launch £16m bid for future England international

By Jacob Entwistle

Liverpool the most-watched European club globally this season

Football

Liverpool the most-watched European club globally this season

By Callum Boyle

Fans call for Graham Potter to replace Gareth Southgate ahead of Euro 2024

Fans call for Graham Potter to replace Gareth Southgate ahead of Euro 2024

By Jacob Entwistle

Gareth Southgate makes Kobbie Mainoo admission after Iceland struggles

Gareth Southgate makes Kobbie Mainoo admission after Iceland struggles

By Jacob Entwistle

Manuel Neuer produces horrendous blunder on eve of Euro 2024

Football

Manuel Neuer produces horrendous blunder on eve of Euro 2024

By Callum Boyle

Liverpool legend Alan Hansen ‘seriously ill’ in hospital

Liverpool legend Alan Hansen ‘seriously ill’ in hospital

By Joseph Loftus

Netflix series can be watched in any order and will completely change the way you view story

Netflix

Netflix series can be watched in any order and will completely change the way you view story

By JOE

Disneyland employee dies in tragic ‘backstage accident’

Accident

Disneyland employee dies in tragic ‘backstage accident’

By Ryan Price

Michael Mosley’s wife releases statement after body found on Greek island

Missing

Michael Mosley’s wife releases statement after body found on Greek island

By JOE

Quentin Tarantino vowed never to give his mum a penny of his film director fortune for ‘petty’ reason

Entertainment

Quentin Tarantino vowed never to give his mum a penny of his film director fortune for ‘petty’ reason

By Ryan Price

Woman shares haunting final selfie before being murdered on date

Murder

Woman shares haunting final selfie before being murdered on date

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

Man who found body of Dr Michael Mosley speaks out

BBC

Man who found body of Dr Michael Mosley speaks out

By Ryan Price

90-year-old Apollo 8 astronaut killed in plane crash

Astronaut

90-year-old Apollo 8 astronaut killed in plane crash

By Ryan Price

Body found in search for missing TV doctor Michael Mosley

Missing

Body found in search for missing TV doctor Michael Mosley

By Ryan Price

People are confused about what the ‘H’ In Jesus H. Christ actually stands for

Catholic Church

People are confused about what the ‘H’ In Jesus H. Christ actually stands for

By Ryan Price

Fans convinced Trent Alexander-Arnold will start at Euros after shirt number revealed

Fans convinced Trent Alexander-Arnold will start at Euros after shirt number revealed

By Jacob Entwistle

Doctor Who airs first same-sex kiss in show’s entire run

BBC

Doctor Who airs first same-sex kiss in show’s entire run

By Ryan Price

Load more stories