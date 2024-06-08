Liverpool the most-watched European club globally this season

You’ll never sing that

Who needs Premier League titles when you can be crowned most engaged with club in the top flight for the 2023/2024 season?

This season the prestigious title will be at Anfield after the Reds registered more than 1.5bn fan engagements and were simultaneously the most-viewed on social media with 11.9bn views through its innovative social media channels during 2023-24.

LFC is officially the most-engaged club in the #PL with 1.5 billion social media fan engagements in the 23/24 season 🙌



Thank you for your brilliant support, Reds 👏 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 8, 2024

Liverpool have had a 39 per cent increase on their engagements, which were measured Blinkfire Analytics who cover all of biggest social media platforms.

They’ve also become the first club in the Premier League to reach the 10m subscribers mark on YouTube.

Nielsen confirmed that Liverpool are the most-watched European club across the club, recording 415m cumulative global TV audience from August 2023 to March 2024. LFC is also the most-watched club for home fixtures only.

Drew Crisp, senior vice-president of digital at Liverpool FC, told the website: “Another incredible digital milestone to hit this season, cementing our position as digital leaders and innovators.

“Social media is non-stop, and to achieve that level of engagement across our follower base shows the quality of our content and impact of our reach throughout the season.

“Our strategy focus has been to push engagement across each platform and follower growth in a highly competitive space. It takes a huge team effort to continue to create original, engaging content that resonates with our global fanbase and suits each individual channel. This season we’ve also had two new channels introduced with Threads and WhatsApp channels.

“It’s no easy feat to reach this level of engagement and I’m very proud of the tireless work from our digital team this season.”

