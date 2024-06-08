Search icon

Football

08th Jun 2024

Liverpool the most-watched European club globally this season

Callum Boyle

Liverpool

You’ll never sing that

Who needs Premier League titles when you can be crowned most engaged with club in the top flight for the 2023/2024 season?

This season the prestigious title will be at Anfield after the Reds registered more than 1.5bn fan engagements and were simultaneously the most-viewed on social media with 11.9bn views through its innovative social media channels during 2023-24.

Liverpool have had a 39 per cent increase on their engagements, which were measured Blinkfire Analytics who cover all of biggest social media platforms.

They’ve also become the first club in the Premier League to reach the 10m subscribers mark on YouTube.

Nielsen confirmed that Liverpool are the most-watched European club across the club, recording 415m cumulative global TV audience from August 2023 to March 2024. LFC is also the most-watched club for home fixtures only.

Drew Crisp, senior vice-president of digital at Liverpool FC, told the website: “Another incredible digital milestone to hit this season, cementing our position as digital leaders and innovators.

“Social media is non-stop, and to achieve that level of engagement across our follower base shows the quality of our content and impact of our reach throughout the season.

“Our strategy focus has been to push engagement across each platform and follower growth in a highly competitive space. It takes a huge team effort to continue to create original, engaging content that resonates with our global fanbase and suits each individual channel. This season we’ve also had two new channels introduced with Threads and WhatsApp channels.

“It’s no easy feat to reach this level of engagement and I’m very proud of the tireless work from our digital team this season.”

Related links:

Topics:

Football,Liverpool,Premier League,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Graeme Souness claims Gareth Southgate hasn’t picked ‘England’s best goalkeeper’ for Euro 2024

England (football)

Graeme Souness claims Gareth Southgate hasn’t picked ‘England’s best goalkeeper’ for Euro 2024

By Callum Boyle

Rugby league pays emotional tribute to Rob Burrow before Challenge Cup final

Challenge Cup final

Rugby league pays emotional tribute to Rob Burrow before Challenge Cup final

By Callum Boyle

Eddie Hall produces insane knockout in 2 vs 1 MMA fight 

Eddie Hall

Eddie Hall produces insane knockout in 2 vs 1 MMA fight 

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Fans convinced Trent Alexander-Arnold will start at Euros after shirt number revealed

Fans convinced Trent Alexander-Arnold will start at Euros after shirt number revealed

By Jacob Entwistle

Newcastle launch £16m bid for future England international

Newcastle launch £16m bid for future England international

By Jacob Entwistle

Fans call for Graham Potter to replace Gareth Southgate ahead of Euro 2024

Fans call for Graham Potter to replace Gareth Southgate ahead of Euro 2024

By Jacob Entwistle

Gareth Southgate makes Kobbie Mainoo admission after Iceland struggles

Gareth Southgate makes Kobbie Mainoo admission after Iceland struggles

By Jacob Entwistle

Manuel Neuer produces horrendous blunder on eve of Euro 2024

Football

Manuel Neuer produces horrendous blunder on eve of Euro 2024

By Callum Boyle

England fans want Gareth Southgate sacked before Euro 2024

England (football)

England fans want Gareth Southgate sacked before Euro 2024

By Callum Boyle

People are confused about what the ‘H’ In Jesus H. Christ actually stands for

Catholic Church

People are confused about what the ‘H’ In Jesus H. Christ actually stands for

By Ryan Price

Fans convinced Trent Alexander-Arnold will start at Euros after shirt number revealed

Fans convinced Trent Alexander-Arnold will start at Euros after shirt number revealed

By Jacob Entwistle

Doctor Who airs first same-sex kiss in show’s entire run

BBC

Doctor Who airs first same-sex kiss in show’s entire run

By Ryan Price

Thousands of bikers celebrate the life of Dave Myers

Cancer

Thousands of bikers celebrate the life of Dave Myers

By Ryan Price

Newcastle launch £16m bid for future England international

Newcastle launch £16m bid for future England international

By Jacob Entwistle

Seth Rogen says he will never make sequels to his stoner comedies like Pineapple Express

Comedy

Seth Rogen says he will never make sequels to his stoner comedies like Pineapple Express

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

Fans call for Graham Potter to replace Gareth Southgate ahead of Euro 2024

Fans call for Graham Potter to replace Gareth Southgate ahead of Euro 2024

By Jacob Entwistle

New CCTV shows missing TV doctor walking towards mountains

BBC

New CCTV shows missing TV doctor walking towards mountains

By Ryan Price

Man United expected to complete signing of England international this month 

England (football)

Man United expected to complete signing of England international this month 

By Callum Boyle

Gareth Southgate makes Kobbie Mainoo admission after Iceland struggles

Gareth Southgate makes Kobbie Mainoo admission after Iceland struggles

By Jacob Entwistle

Manuel Neuer produces horrendous blunder on eve of Euro 2024

Football

Manuel Neuer produces horrendous blunder on eve of Euro 2024

By Callum Boyle

Love Island fans beg show to intervene as Harriett starts screaming and sobbing

Entertainment

Love Island fans beg show to intervene as Harriett starts screaming and sobbing

By Ryan Price

Load more stories