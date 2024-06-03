European giant holds talks with Bruno Fernandes over summer move 

Fernandes has insisted that he would like to remain in Manchester

Bruno Fernandes’ agent has reportedly held talks with one European giant while another is also said to be interested.

Fernandes has hinted that he could move away from Manchester United if he no longer feels wanted and his open admission has captured the interest of several teams.

Reports in Portugal have claimed that Bayern Munich are one of those sides and that the Bundesliga club have already initiated talks with his agent.

Bayern were beaten to the Bundesliga title by Bayer Leverkusen – the first time they hadn’t won the German top flight in 12 years – and actually went trophy-less the entire season.

Vincent Kompany was appointed as manager last week and the Belgian is keen to rejuvenate the squad in a bid to get them back to the top of the tree again.

O Jogo have suggested that Fernandes is being targeted as the first marquee signing of the Kompany era but could be rivalled by Barcelona, who have been long-term admirers of the Portugal international.

Fernandes wants to stay at United

United are expected to try and offload many first team players as Sir Jim Ratcliffe tries to help assemble a squad capable of challenging for titles again.

The Red Devils have apparently made everybody available for transfer – except for Andre Onana, Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund.

But despite suggesting he would be prepared to leave if he no longer felt like he was wanted by United, Fernandes told The Players’ Tribune that his preference is to stay.

“I love to step out at Old Trafford more than anything in the world. I don’t want to leave. This has always been my ultimate dream,” he said.

“I just want my expectations to fit with the expectations of the club. If you go talk to any fan, they will tell you the same thing. We want to compete for the league. We want to be playing Champions League football. We want to be in cup finals. That is the standard. That is what I want. That is what you all deserve.

“I just want to keep fighting. I want to be here. My family wants to be here.”

Fernandes still has two years left to run on his current deal but United do have the option to extend it by a further year.

