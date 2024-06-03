Search icon

03rd Jun 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo directly calls two ex-teammates to try and convince them to join Al Nassr

Callum Boyle

Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo wants the band back together

Cristiano Ronaldo is trying to convince more to join the Saudi Pro League by calling two of his former teammates in an attempt to bring them to the Middle East.

It’s expected to be another busy summer of transfer business in the Gulf Kingdom and Ronaldo wants to help bolster the squad of his team, Al Nassr.

According to Marca, Ronaldo has sounded out two of his former teammates as names he can try and persuade to join the Saudi Pro League.

Former Real Madrid partners Nacho and Casemiro are the players in question, with both expected to leave Madrid and Manchester United this summer.

Nacho lifted the Champions League trophy after Madrid’s 2-0 win against Borussia Dortmund at the weekend but is still expected to depart the Bernabeu given that his contract expires this summer.

Casemiro meanwhile is expected to be part of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s summer clear out at Old Trafford as he looks to generate funds for the summer window.

The Brazil international has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia and although it has been a difficult campaign for the midfielder, he is still one of the most decorated players in football and would bring a wealth of experience to a side desperate to win silverware.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo in tears after Saudi King’s final

Al Nassr experienced another trophy-less season after missing out on the title to Al Hilal before losing to them in the Saudi King’s Cup final on Friday, which left Ronaldo in tears.

If they were to join they would add to the list of foreign players already at the club.

Sadio Mane, Aymeric Laporte, Marcelo Brozovic, Talisca, Alex Telles and David Ospina and Saudi Pro League rules state that teams can have up to 10 non-Saudi players in their squads.

