03rd Jun 2024

Jadon Sancho prepared to return to Man United on one condition 

Callum Boyle

Sancho’s future remains up in the air

Jadon Sancho may have the opportunity to play for Manchester United again, but the Englishman will need it to be on his terms.

Sancho spent the second half of the season on loan at Borussia Dortmund after being ostracised from the United first team following an argument with Erik ten Hag about being left out of the squad for their game against Arsenal.

The 24-year-old looks like his old self back in Germany though and was impressive in Dortmund’s run to the Champions League final, where they fell just short to Real Madrid.

Now that the season has ended, question marks have arisen about the winger’s future once again.

Sancho lays out demands ahead of potential return

Dortmund are rumoured to be eyeing up a permanent move for Sancho however The Mirror are reporting that United may price the Bundesliga side out of a move while Sancho himself would like to return to Old Trafford.

His second dance at United would require one thing: change the manager.

Ten Hag’s future is also in doubt despite the Red Devils’ FA Cup win earlier this month. Reports before their Wembley win stated that the Dutchman would be sacked regardless of the result but the victory may have spared him as Sir Jim Ratcliffe and co conduct an end of season review.

Any chance of Ten Hag and Sancho working again seems unlikely. In January, Ten Hag claimed that there were issues with the 24-year-old throughout his time at Old Trafford.

He told Sky Sports: “He’s now at Dortmund. So after he was signed, one year before [I was here], and there were issues. We have had issues all the way through, and so you can make out his stay at Manchester United so far is not a success. 

“So now he is going back to Borussia Dortmund, so I wish him the best of luck. I hope, we all hope he is doing well there, he will be successful. Again, we will see what is going to happen.”

