11th Jun 2024

Hardest Geezer running to Germany to support England at Euro 2024

Callum Boyle

Hardest Geezer

He’s off again

The Hardest Geezer – known as Russ Cook – has begun his latest adventure by running to Germany ahead of Euro 2024.

Fresh from running across the length of Africa, The Hardest Geezer has decided to set off from Wembley Stadium in the hope of reaching Gelsenkirchen in time for England’s group stage opener against Serbia on Sunday.

He will then run from city to city to follow the Three Lions throughout the tournament.

“I am buzzing to be back on the road again. It’s going to be a race against the clock, but I’m determined to support Gareth and the boys,” he said.

“If people spot me along the way, please feel free to give me a wave or even run alongside me for a while.”

The 27-year-old from Worthing went viral after running more than 10,190 miles across Africa, starting at South Africa before ending in Tunisia, raising over £1m.

This time he will be partnering with Sports Direct to run in aid of The Running Charity which supports young people who are homeless or have complex needs.

Cook had been planning to run 360 marathons in 240 days but extended the challenge due to complications.

Since returning from Africa he’s also ran the London Marathon and will be competing in the Sahara Marathon next year.

