06th Jun 2024

Jack Grealish and Harry Maguire cut from England’s Euro 2024 squad

Callum Boyle

Southgate with two of his biggest calls so far

Gareth Southgate has made two of the biggest calls so far ahead of the Euros after cutting Jack Grealish and Harry Maguire from his final 26 man squad.

James Maddison, Curtis Jones and Jarrell Quansah had all been confirmed earlier on Thursday but now Southgate has made a call to remove two of his most experienced options, as revealed by The Athletic.

Maguire had been a doubt for the tournament anyway after arriving to the camp with injury and it seems that the defender won’t be fit in time to play in Germany.

It will come as a big blow for the Manchester United defender, who has been instrumental in Southgate’s plans ever since he became England boss and is one of the most experienced names in the squad.

Grealish unhappy with performances

Grealish meanwhile will be one of the more surprising names not in the final squad.

At Euro 2020 the Manchester City star was one of the best players in the Three Lions side and also impressed at the 2022 World Cup however injuries and a slump in form this season has ultimately not done him any favours.

Speaking after Man City’s title win, Grealish admitted that he hadn’t hit his best form. He told Sky Sports: “I don’t feel like I’ve performed well this season at all.

“I performed better this year than my first year. That first year I just wanted to win no matter what. Last year I played more and this season has been stop-start. I played well in points.

“My standards are high so I feel like I could’ve played more in some games. I wanted to play as much as I could like last season. We have so many good players here so it’s difficult. There’s no team in the world that rotates like this team do, but that’s the beauty of it.”

Southgate will submit his 26-man squad to UEFA by midnight on Friday before officially unveiling it on Saturday.

