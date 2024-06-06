Search icon

News

06th Jun 2024

The full BBC and ITV punditry line ups for Euro 2024

Callum Boyle

BBC ITV

It’s going to be a very tough to decide

Euro 2024 is around the corner and while we await who has made the final cut for Gareth Southgate’s squad, the two UK broadcasters have confirmed their full line up for the summer tournament.

BBC and ITV will once again host the coverage of the tournament and both will be sending all-star line-ups to cover all of the action.

Who is working for the BBC

Gary Lineker and Alex Scott will both be the main presenters for the BBC who will be joined by Joe Hart, Frank Lampard and Wayne Rooney.

Major tournament regulars such as Rio Ferdinand, Alan Shearer, Micah Richards, Jermaine Jenas, Danny Murphy, Ashley Williams and Martin Keown will be there, as will record England Women scorer Ellen White.

James McFadden will be on co-commentary duty while Brentford boss Thomas Frank and Cesc Fabregas will also be part of the coverage.

Who is working for ITV?

ITV meanwhile have decided to axe Joe Cole from their usual coverage but will still welcome a high profile list of names.

Mark Pougatch and Laura Woods, who will be recovered in time from the freak injury that caused her to miss TNT Sports’ coverage of Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk, will present the coverage.

They will be joined by Gary Neville, Ian Wright, Lee Dixon, Andros Townsend, Roy Keane, Graeme Souness, Karen Carney and Eni Aluko.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl will also be a part of the coverage, as will refereeing analyst Christina Unkel but perhaps the biggest coup of the lot is ITV capturing the signature of Ange Postecoglou.

The first game of the tournament takes place on July 14 when Germany play Scotland and it will be live on ITV.

Related links:

Topics:

BBC,euro 2024,Football,ITV,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Jack Grealish and Harry Maguire cut from England’s Euro 2024 squad

England (football)

Jack Grealish and Harry Maguire cut from England’s Euro 2024 squad

By Callum Boyle

Neal Maupay mocks James Maddison after England squad omission

Football

Neal Maupay mocks James Maddison after England squad omission

By Callum Boyle

First footage of Kobbie Mainoo in England training has everyone saying the same thing

England (football)

First footage of Kobbie Mainoo in England training has everyone saying the same thing

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Woman warns against putting feet on dashboard after she lost entire forehead

Woman warns against putting feet on dashboard after she lost entire forehead

By Charlie Herbert

This Morning’s Dr Michael Mosley missing on Greek island

BBC

This Morning’s Dr Michael Mosley missing on Greek island

By Ryan Price

BBC issue apology and pull D-Day programme over offensive comment

BBC

BBC issue apology and pull D-Day programme over offensive comment

By Charlie Herbert

D-Day veteran, 98, refuses to glorify war and says ‘war is a waste of time’

D-Day

D-Day veteran, 98, refuses to glorify war and says ‘war is a waste of time’

By Charlie Herbert

Man found guilty of headbutting Roy Keane

Man found guilty of headbutting Roy Keane

By Simon Kelly

Police found Christian Brueckner murder email account linked to Maddie McCann

Christian Brueckner

Police found Christian Brueckner murder email account linked to Maddie McCann

By Ryan Price

Baggage handler issues warning to people who tie ribbons onto their suitcases

airport

Baggage handler issues warning to people who tie ribbons onto their suitcases

By Ryan Price

Mum sparks backlash for refusing to return her trolley at the supermarket

backlash

Mum sparks backlash for refusing to return her trolley at the supermarket

By Ryan Price

Six Premier League clubs forced to sell key players before end of June or face points deduction

Six Premier League clubs forced to sell key players before end of June or face points deduction

By Jacob Entwistle

Woman warns against putting feet on dashboard after she lost entire forehead

Woman warns against putting feet on dashboard after she lost entire forehead

By Charlie Herbert

Only one Premier League club voted to scrap VAR ahead of next season

Premier League

Only one Premier League club voted to scrap VAR ahead of next season

By Charlie Herbert

Premier League clubs vote to keep VAR next season

Premier League

Premier League clubs vote to keep VAR next season

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

How to watch every game at Euro 2024 this summer

England (football)

How to watch every game at Euro 2024 this summer

By Callum Boyle

Harry Maguire could miss Euro 2024

England (football)

Harry Maguire could miss Euro 2024

By Callum Boyle

This Morning’s Dr Michael Mosley missing on Greek island

BBC

This Morning’s Dr Michael Mosley missing on Greek island

By Ryan Price

Kim Kardashian once flew from LA to Paris just to get a slice of cheesecake

celebrity

Kim Kardashian once flew from LA to Paris just to get a slice of cheesecake

By Ryan Price

Jude Bellingham could be ruled out of action for three months

Jude Bellingham could be ruled out of action for three months

By Jacob Entwistle

BBC issue apology and pull D-Day programme over offensive comment

BBC

BBC issue apology and pull D-Day programme over offensive comment

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories