11th Jun 2024

Erik ten Hag to stay as Man United manager

Callum Boyle

Ten Hag will be in charge next season

Erik ten Hag will remain in charge of Manchester United next season.

The Athletic reported that the club had conducted their end-of-season review and that the Dutchman would remain in his position going into the new season.

Ten Hag’s future was in doubt after he guided the club to their worst Premier League finish (eighth place) but restored some pride by beating Manchester City to win the FA Cup final and secure his second piece of silverware after winning the Carabao Cup in his first year in charge.

“Two trophies in two years is not bad, three finals in two years is not bad,” he said. “If they don’t want me, then I go somewhere else to win trophies because that is what I do,” he said after winning at Wembley last month.

Reports across the media have revealed that Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been in touch with several managers including the likes of Thomas Tuchel but they now see Ten Hag as the man to lead them forward and will even begin negotiations about a contract extension.

New-look United next season

Since Ratcliffe’s arrival a number of changes have been made and several fresh faces will begin working at Old Trafford.

Omar Berrada of rivals Man City will begin work as the new CEO next month while Jason Wilcox has been appointed technical director and work is still being done to try and bring in Dan Ashworth from Newcastle United.

The playing squad is likely to also undergo major surgery as United try and offload some of the biggest earners in the hopes of spotting young, fresh talent that they can develop at the club.

Names such as Casemiro and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are set to leave while the future of players like Jadon Sancho will also be questioned.

Sancho will return from his loan spell at Borussia Dortmund, where he spent the second half of the season after being removed from the first team picture entirely following a public falling out with Ten Hag.

