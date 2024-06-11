Search icon

Football

11th Jun 2024

England fans will have to settle for low alcohol beer at Euro 2024 in ‘high risk’ opener against Serbia

Harry Warner

England fans

German authorities hope to reduce alcohol consumption to avoid repeat of Euro 2016 violence

The beer England fans will be drinking at England’s first Euro 2024 match against Serbia will be a lower alcohol version.

This comes as result of the match being identified as ‘high risk’ due to the reputation and track record of both groups of fans.

The fixture between England and Serbia will take place in Gelsenkirchen on Saturday where, including the low alcohol swap in the stadium, fans will not be able to drink in the stands, according to Sky News.

In an interview with the broadcaster Chief Inspector Christof Burghardt said: “I think it’s a very high-risk game because of the history, because of the hooligans both sides have.”

“Serbia has many hooligans. The English guys, with alcohol, they are sometimes very aggressive. So it’s a great job to do this, to prepare, so that hopefully nothing will happen.”

Police in Gelsenkirchen have been put on high alert for the match at the Veltins Arena with reports suggesting rumours of 500 Serbian hooligans will be looking to incite violence on Saturday.

With 300,000 England fans expected to attend the tournament throughout the month and 40,000 to this one match, Police will be looking to keep all fans safe.

However, this may prove difficult as UEFA have asked security to remove barriers and delegate two-thirds of tickets to mixed areas while both sides are being seated in close proximity.  

Back in March the Foreign Office warned travelling fans that German beer is stronger than what the English might be used to, asking for caution in consumption.

A test run at a Schalke league match before the tournament showed how security will go about ensuring safety in and around the stadium.

Random checks will be employed to search for any weapons or alcohol while CCTV will survey the masses of fans in an effort to pre-empt and avoid any incident.

Organisers of tournament will be looking to avoid any repeat of the antics seen at Euro 2016 where fans from many nations got involved in violence which saw more 1500 arrests made.

Around 22,000 federal police officers will be on duty every day of the tournament with backup from the largest deployment of British officers overseas since Euro 2016.

Euro 2024’s stadiums hold space for 2.3 million fans while the fan zones can accommodate 12 million, leaving the German police with plenty of heads to watch over.

German police will continue to use their low-alcohol beer tactic with any game throughout the tournament they consider ‘high-risk’.

Related links:

Topics:

England,euro 2024,Football,German police,Serbia,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Strange UEFA rule to appear at Euro 2024 after similar trick tried in Premier League

euro 2024

Strange UEFA rule to appear at Euro 2024 after similar trick tried in Premier League

By Harry Warner

Remote workers could face jail time if they enter Euro 2024 office sweepstakes

euro 2024

Remote workers could face jail time if they enter Euro 2024 office sweepstakes

By Callum Boyle

Joe Hart names ridiculous 5-a-side dream team of players he played alongside for England

Joe Hart names ridiculous 5-a-side dream team of players he played alongside for England

By Jacob Entwistle

MORE FROM JOE

Douglas Luiz set to leave Aston Villa in big player plus cash deal

Douglas Luiz set to leave Aston Villa in big player plus cash deal

By Jacob Entwistle

Southgate gets huge squad boost as three injury doubts train before Euro 2024 opener

Bukayo Saka

Southgate gets huge squad boost as three injury doubts train before Euro 2024 opener

By Harry Warner

Pick your England XI for Euro 2024 opener

England

Pick your England XI for Euro 2024 opener

By Jack Peat

Premier League club must raise £20m before end of June or face strict financial repercussions

Premier League club must raise £20m before end of June or face strict financial repercussions

By Jacob Entwistle

Man Utd left with only one option to replace Erik ten Hag

Erik Ten Hag

Man Utd left with only one option to replace Erik ten Hag

By Harry Warner

Real Madrid make agreement with latest Galactico worth £125m

Bayer Leverkusen

Real Madrid make agreement with latest Galactico worth £125m

By Harry Warner

People are only just realising that the red juice in rare steak isn’t blood

BLOOD

People are only just realising that the red juice in rare steak isn’t blood

By Jack Peat

Neil Patrick Harris explains why he doesn’t want to know which twin is biologically his own

Neil Patrick Harris explains why he doesn’t want to know which twin is biologically his own

By Nina McLaughlin

Douglas Luiz set to leave Aston Villa in big player plus cash deal

Douglas Luiz set to leave Aston Villa in big player plus cash deal

By Jacob Entwistle

Southgate gets huge squad boost as three injury doubts train before Euro 2024 opener

Bukayo Saka

Southgate gets huge squad boost as three injury doubts train before Euro 2024 opener

By Harry Warner

Hardest Geezer running to Germany to support England at Euro 2024

England

Hardest Geezer running to Germany to support England at Euro 2024

By Callum Boyle

King Charles bank notes predicted to sell for as much as £20,000

Bank notes

King Charles bank notes predicted to sell for as much as £20,000

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Pick your England XI for Euro 2024 opener

England

Pick your England XI for Euro 2024 opener

By Jack Peat

BBC News anchor signs off with ‘I’m Ron Burgundy’ following autocue howler

Anchorman

BBC News anchor signs off with ‘I’m Ron Burgundy’ following autocue howler

By Jack Peat

Heartbreaking new details come out about Avicii’s final days before his death aged 28

Avicii

Heartbreaking new details come out about Avicii’s final days before his death aged 28

By Charlie Herbert

Disney+ has added one of 2024’s biggest shows

Blockbuster

Disney+ has added one of 2024’s biggest shows

By Stephen Porzio

Prime Video has just added an insane action movie

action

Prime Video has just added an insane action movie

By Stephen Porzio

Netflix has added a mystery movie from the writer of Gone Girl

Charlize Theron

Netflix has added a mystery movie from the writer of Gone Girl

By Stephen Porzio

Load more stories