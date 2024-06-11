Search icon

Football

11th Jun 2024

Strange UEFA rule to appear at Euro 2024 after similar trick tried in Premier League

Harry Warner

JOE Quiz

Sometimes teams will look to gain an advantage by any means possible

An odd rule that does not apply to the Premier League will be in place during this year’s Euro 2024 tournament in Germany.

The rule concerns the watering of the pitch, including where, when and for how long before a match it is done in order to deter tactical exploitation of the sprinkling system.

This calls back to April when a match between Bournemouth and Manchester United at the Vitality Stadium saw only the half United were attacking in being watered to the extent where some fans were calling it “unplayable.”

Although the FA has rules concerning good pitch etiquette there is nothing that directly addresses the watering of the pitch.

This is an issue UEFA has jumped on, issuing rules on how and when the water sprinkler system can be employed that will impact directly Euro 2024.

In its guidelines for pitch watering, it says:

The host association must announce the pitch-watering schedule at the pre-match organisational meeting. The pitch must be watered evenly and not only in certain areas. As a general rule, pitch watering must finish 60 minutes before kick-off. Additional pitch watering may be carried out if so decided by the host association in the qualifying competition and by UEFA in the final tournament, provided it takes place:

  • between 15 and 10 minutes before kick-off (or between 20 and 15 minutes before kick-off during the final tournament depending on the countdown); and/or
  • during half-time (for a maximum of five minutes, allowing substitute players to warm up on the field of play).

The host nation Germany will be confident enough in their own abilities without having to employ the dark arts to win games as Head Coach Julian Nagelsmann said: “There is already the expectation that we will do better than we have in recent years, and our fans are excited to have the tournament on home soil.”

“We will face up to the task. It is a huge task, it will be challenging, and it’s certainly not a chance that comes around very often.”

Related links:

Topics:

euro 2024,Football,Sport,Uefa

RELATED ARTICLES

Southgate gets huge squad boost as three injury doubts train before Euro 2024 opener

Bukayo Saka

Southgate gets huge squad boost as three injury doubts train before Euro 2024 opener

By Harry Warner

Hardest Geezer running to Germany to support England at Euro 2024

England

Hardest Geezer running to Germany to support England at Euro 2024

By Callum Boyle

England fans will have to settle for low alcohol beer at Euro 2024 in ‘high risk’ opener against Serbia

England

England fans will have to settle for low alcohol beer at Euro 2024 in ‘high risk’ opener against Serbia

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Douglas Luiz set to leave Aston Villa in big player plus cash deal

Douglas Luiz set to leave Aston Villa in big player plus cash deal

By Jacob Entwistle

Pick your England XI for Euro 2024 opener

England

Pick your England XI for Euro 2024 opener

By Jack Peat

Premier League club must raise £20m before end of June or face strict financial repercussions

Premier League club must raise £20m before end of June or face strict financial repercussions

By Jacob Entwistle

Man Utd left with only one option to replace Erik ten Hag

Erik Ten Hag

Man Utd left with only one option to replace Erik ten Hag

By Harry Warner

Real Madrid make agreement with latest Galactico worth £125m

Bayer Leverkusen

Real Madrid make agreement with latest Galactico worth £125m

By Harry Warner

Arsenal dealt huge blow as number one transfer target snubs Premier League move

Arsenal dealt huge blow as number one transfer target snubs Premier League move

By Jacob Entwistle

People are only just realising that the red juice in rare steak isn’t blood

BLOOD

People are only just realising that the red juice in rare steak isn’t blood

By Jack Peat

Neil Patrick Harris explains why he doesn’t want to know which twin is biologically his own

Neil Patrick Harris explains why he doesn’t want to know which twin is biologically his own

By Nina McLaughlin

Douglas Luiz set to leave Aston Villa in big player plus cash deal

Douglas Luiz set to leave Aston Villa in big player plus cash deal

By Jacob Entwistle

King Charles bank notes predicted to sell for as much as £20,000

Bank notes

King Charles bank notes predicted to sell for as much as £20,000

By Charlie Herbert

Pick your England XI for Euro 2024 opener

England

Pick your England XI for Euro 2024 opener

By Jack Peat

BBC News anchor signs off with ‘I’m Ron Burgundy’ following autocue howler

Anchorman

BBC News anchor signs off with ‘I’m Ron Burgundy’ following autocue howler

By Jack Peat

MORE FROM JOE

Heartbreaking new details come out about Avicii’s final days before his death aged 28

Avicii

Heartbreaking new details come out about Avicii’s final days before his death aged 28

By Charlie Herbert

Disney+ has added one of 2024’s biggest shows

Blockbuster

Disney+ has added one of 2024’s biggest shows

By Stephen Porzio

Prime Video has just added an insane action movie

action

Prime Video has just added an insane action movie

By Stephen Porzio

Netflix has added a mystery movie from the writer of Gone Girl

Charlize Theron

Netflix has added a mystery movie from the writer of Gone Girl

By Stephen Porzio

Nigel Farage ‘pelted with wet cement’ while campaigning on open top bus

Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage ‘pelted with wet cement’ while campaigning on open top bus

By Nina McLaughlin

Premier League club must raise £20m before end of June or face strict financial repercussions

Premier League club must raise £20m before end of June or face strict financial repercussions

By Jacob Entwistle

Load more stories