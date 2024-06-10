Jose Mourinho names one major country that won’t win Euro 2024

Fans are in shock at this huge claim

Euro 2024 is rapidly approaching with Germany facing Scotland on Friday June 14, and ahead of the tournament Jose Mourinho has given his verdict on how things will play out.

Renowned for expert opinions, the 2-time Champions League winner’s latest prediction has got fans in shock through shunning a huge footballing nation.

England are the favourites to become tournament winners, closely followed by the likes of France, Germany and Portugal.

However, one nation not mentioned above is the current European Championship holders Italy, whom Mourinho believes will be unable to retain the illustrious title.

Mourinho stated:

“I am convinced that practically everyone thinks like me. Portugal, England, France, followed by Germany and Spain. But Italy as European Champions, I don’t think so.”

Italy famously won the penalty-shootout versus England in a huge night at Wembley in July 2021 three years ago.

When quizzed as to why Italy can’t defend their title, Mourinho responded:

“I don’t think they have enough talent to win the tournament, they won the last European Championship, but I don’t think they’ll do it again.”

Italy’s route to Euro 2024 was a struggle, as the Azzurri only clinched qualification in their final game, a 0-0 draw against Ukraine.

Italy’s tough fixtures revealed:

Italy are placed in Group B, also referred to as this tournament’s “Group of Death”, where they will face up against Spain, Croatia and Albania.

The Azzurri’s fixtures are as follows:



Saturday 15 June – Albania

Thursday 20 June – Spain

Monday 24 June – Croatia

