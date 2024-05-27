Search icon

27th May 2024

Chelsea make official approach for Enzo Maresca

Callum Boyle

Enzo Maresca

He’s now their number one target

Chelsea have made an official approach for Enzo Maresca, who has become the club’s number one target.

The Telegraph reported on Sunday that the west London club have made an official approach to the Premier League-bound side and will have to pay £10m in compensation to secure his services.

Maresca guided Leicester back to the Premier League at the first attempt by winning the Championship however the Foxes look set to start next season with a points deduction after breaching profit and sustainability rules.

Kieran McKenna ruled himself out of the running earlier this week which then put Maresca in pole position to land the job, ahead of Thomas Frank and Roberto De Zerbi.

The Italian impressed during talks with the club and has impressed the club’s hierarchy with his vision for the club.

He has also previously worked with Cole Palmer and Romeo Lavia during their time at Manchester City together, where he was their academy coach before becoming a member of Pep Guaridola’s backroom staff in the Treble-winning season.

Mauricio Pochettino left the club by mutual consent earlier this season and Chelsea could even confirm Maresca’s appointment by the end of the week.

Chelsea,Enzo Maresca,Football,Leicester City,Sport

