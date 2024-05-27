Search icon

Football

27th May 2024

Ten Hag told he deserves to be sacked for ‘failing too many times’

Callum Boyle

Erik ten Hag

‘Fans of rival clubs would love Ten Hag to stay’

Danny Murphy has claimed that Erik ten Hag deserves to be sacked by Manchester United for “failing too many times”.

Ten Hag’s future is hot conversation after reports on the eve of the FA Cup final claimed that he would be sacked no matter what happened in the game.

United went on to beat Manchester City 2-1 in one of their best performances of the season to win Ten Hag a second trophy in as many seasons at the club.

After his success he told the BBC: “If they don’t want me any more, I go somewhere else and win trophies, that’s what I’ve done my whole career.”

Murphy thinks Ten Hag’s time is up

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is now in charge of the footballing side of operations at the club so will ultimately have the last say on Ten Hag’s future however he refused to comment when asked after the final if the Dutchman would still remain in charge next season.

The Red Devils are also reportedly talking to other managers, including Thomas Frank and Mauricio Pochettino.

While Murphy praised Ten Hag for winning another trophy, he claimed that United have “been horrendous too many times” and Ten Hag himself has failed on numerous occasions.

Writing in the Daily Mail, he said: “One swallow doesn’t make a summer.

“The reality is he has not shown enough in terms of motivational techniques or tactics over a period of time. He has failed repeatedly and I don’t think this final will be enough to save him because the United owners cannot base their decision on one match.

“United have been horrendous too many times this season. Fans of rival clubs would love Ten Hag to stay because they don’t see him as the figure to push the team on. Clubs are criticised for changing managers without having a successor lined up, but also slammed for seeing what is out there first, which is deemed disrespectful to the incumbent.

“United have to be competitive in big competitions. They have been nowhere near it for a year and the buck stops with the manager. I would be amazed if there isn’t a change.”

Related links:

Topics:

Erik Ten Hag,Football,Manchester United,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool set to vote against scrapping VAR

Football

Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool set to vote against scrapping VAR

By Callum Boyle

Erik ten Hag could stay at Man United amid ‘growing support’ from hierarchy

Erik Ten Hag

Erik ten Hag could stay at Man United amid ‘growing support’ from hierarchy

By Callum Boyle

Man United could be forced to play in Conference League despite FA Cup triumph

Conference League

Man United could be forced to play in Conference League despite FA Cup triumph

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Man United ‘set to sack Erik ten Hag following end of season review’

Erik Ten Hag

Man United ‘set to sack Erik ten Hag following end of season review’

By Tom Todhunter

Chelsea make official approach for Enzo Maresca

Chelsea

Chelsea make official approach for Enzo Maresca

By Callum Boyle

Fuming MLS fans alter Messi shirts after wasting ‘hundreds of dollars’ to watch Inter Miami

Football

Fuming MLS fans alter Messi shirts after wasting ‘hundreds of dollars’ to watch Inter Miami

By Callum Boyle

Jack Grealish almost falls off bus twice during Man City trophy parade

Football

Jack Grealish almost falls off bus twice during Man City trophy parade

By Callum Boyle

Arsenal labelled ‘shameless’ for social media post minutes after Man United’s FA Cup win 

Arsenal

Arsenal labelled ‘shameless’ for social media post minutes after Man United’s FA Cup win 

By Callum Boyle

Pep Guardiola set to leave Man City at the end of next season 

Football

Pep Guardiola set to leave Man City at the end of next season 

By Callum Boyle

Stephen Hawking had a simple answer when asked if there was a God

Stephen Hawking had a simple answer when asked if there was a God

By Nina McLaughlin

Rishi Sunak’s national service plans ‘would see George, Louis and Charlotte called up’

Army

Rishi Sunak’s national service plans ‘would see George, Louis and Charlotte called up’

By JOE

Man United ‘set to sack Erik ten Hag following end of season review’

Erik Ten Hag

Man United ‘set to sack Erik ten Hag following end of season review’

By Tom Todhunter

Boy bullied over dwarfism stars in new Mad Max film

Chris Hemsworth

Boy bullied over dwarfism stars in new Mad Max film

By JOE

Chelsea make official approach for Enzo Maresca

Chelsea

Chelsea make official approach for Enzo Maresca

By Callum Boyle

A star-studded crime thriller is among the movies on TV tonight

Movies On TV

A star-studded crime thriller is among the movies on TV tonight

By Simon Kelly

MORE FROM JOE

Millionaire made himself homeless to try and prove anyone could make $1 million in a year

Millionaire made himself homeless to try and prove anyone could make $1 million in a year

By Nina McLaughlin

Fuming MLS fans alter Messi shirts after wasting ‘hundreds of dollars’ to watch Inter Miami

Football

Fuming MLS fans alter Messi shirts after wasting ‘hundreds of dollars’ to watch Inter Miami

By Callum Boyle

Jack Grealish almost falls off bus twice during Man City trophy parade

Football

Jack Grealish almost falls off bus twice during Man City trophy parade

By Callum Boyle

Gavin and Stacey Christmas special set to bring back huge character

Gavin and Stacey

Gavin and Stacey Christmas special set to bring back huge character

By Nina McLaughlin

Arsenal labelled ‘shameless’ for social media post minutes after Man United’s FA Cup win 

Arsenal

Arsenal labelled ‘shameless’ for social media post minutes after Man United’s FA Cup win 

By Callum Boyle

Richard Gadd set to star in next instalment of one of the world’s biggest movie franchises

Richard Gadd set to star in next instalment of one of the world’s biggest movie franchises

By Nina McLaughlin

Load more stories