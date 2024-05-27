Ten Hag told he deserves to be sacked for ‘failing too many times’

‘Fans of rival clubs would love Ten Hag to stay’

Danny Murphy has claimed that Erik ten Hag deserves to be sacked by Manchester United for “failing too many times”.

Ten Hag’s future is hot conversation after reports on the eve of the FA Cup final claimed that he would be sacked no matter what happened in the game.

United went on to beat Manchester City 2-1 in one of their best performances of the season to win Ten Hag a second trophy in as many seasons at the club.

After his success he told the BBC: “If they don’t want me any more, I go somewhere else and win trophies, that’s what I’ve done my whole career.”

Murphy thinks Ten Hag’s time is up

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is now in charge of the footballing side of operations at the club so will ultimately have the last say on Ten Hag’s future however he refused to comment when asked after the final if the Dutchman would still remain in charge next season.

The Red Devils are also reportedly talking to other managers, including Thomas Frank and Mauricio Pochettino.

While Murphy praised Ten Hag for winning another trophy, he claimed that United have “been horrendous too many times” and Ten Hag himself has failed on numerous occasions.

Writing in the Daily Mail, he said: “One swallow doesn’t make a summer.

“The reality is he has not shown enough in terms of motivational techniques or tactics over a period of time. He has failed repeatedly and I don’t think this final will be enough to save him because the United owners cannot base their decision on one match.

“United have been horrendous too many times this season. Fans of rival clubs would love Ten Hag to stay because they don’t see him as the figure to push the team on. Clubs are criticised for changing managers without having a successor lined up, but also slammed for seeing what is out there first, which is deemed disrespectful to the incumbent.

“United have to be competitive in big competitions. They have been nowhere near it for a year and the buck stops with the manager. I would be amazed if there isn’t a change.”

