Fans baffled by Luke Humphries’ comments after losing to Luke Littler in Premier League final

Littler beat the world number one to claim the crown

Darts fans were left confused by Luke Humphries’ comments after the Premier League final.

It was Luke Littler who was crowned champion of the league format at the O2 Arena in London on Thursday night.

The four best players in the world were in action and it was the two Luke’s that reached the final after beating Michael Smith and Michael van Gerwen respectively.

Littler won the title in emphatic fashion and even hit a nine-darter to secure the first major title of his career.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Humphries praised his opponent after an incredible final but cited one particular issue that hindered his game.

LUKE LITTLER IS THE PREMIER LEAGUE CHAMPION!!! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/8IloukTvQ8 — Sky Sports Darts (@SkySportsDarts) May 23, 2024

“I was trying to stick in there but there was a big breeze coming through the stage all evening, which is so hard to deal with. That’s credit to Luke. He managed it so well all night,” Humphries explained.

“After the break he played much better. He’s a fantastic player, he really is.”

He went on to add: “Me and Luke are the two greatest players in the world right now. I love playing him and we’re going to have a lot of battles in the future.

“If you look at the season as a whole he deserves to win the Premier League.”

"I just love playing him. We're going to have a lot of battles in the future, but he deserved to be Premier League Champion."



Luke Humphries is all praise for Luke Littler 🤝 pic.twitter.com/nHM3izuFo7 — Sky Sports Darts (@SkySportsDarts) May 23, 2024

While his comments were heartfelt, some fans claimed he was a “sore loser” after complaining about the breeze on stage.

“Luke Humphries saying there was a wind to contend with ,sore looooser,” said one fan.

A second said: “Jurgen Humphries here blaming the wind. have some shame and just say you were battered by a kid.

“I can’t believe #Humphries is actually talking about wind on stage. It’s just strange that no one else noticed. He shouldn’t need an excuse like that,” commented a third.

Reacting to his title success, Littler said: “I have been practising really hard – you could probably see on the oche how focussed I was. All the hard work goes into this.

“I am a major winner now. I will go to New York next week and then have a week off in Orlando.”

