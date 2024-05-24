Search icon

Sport

24th May 2024

Fans baffled by Luke Humphries’ comments after losing to Luke Littler in Premier League final

Callum Boyle

Luke Humphries Luke Littler

Littler beat the world number one to claim the crown

Darts fans were left confused by Luke Humphries’ comments after the Premier League final.

It was Luke Littler who was crowned champion of the league format at the O2 Arena in London on Thursday night.

The four best players in the world were in action and it was the two Luke’s that reached the final after beating Michael Smith and Michael van Gerwen respectively.

Littler won the title in emphatic fashion and even hit a nine-darter to secure the first major title of his career.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Humphries praised his opponent after an incredible final but cited one particular issue that hindered his game.

“I was trying to stick in there but there was a big breeze coming through the stage all evening, which is so hard to deal with. That’s credit to Luke. He managed it so well all night,” Humphries explained.

“After the break he played much better. He’s a fantastic player, he really is.”

He went on to add: “Me and Luke are the two greatest players in the world right now. I love playing him and we’re going to have a lot of battles in the future.

“If you look at the season as a whole he deserves to win the Premier League.”

While his comments were heartfelt, some fans claimed he was a “sore loser” after complaining about the breeze on stage.

“Luke Humphries saying there was a wind to contend with ,sore looooser,” said one fan.

A second said: “Jurgen Humphries here blaming the wind. have some shame and just say you were battered by a kid.

“I can’t believe #Humphries is actually talking about wind on stage. It’s just strange that no one else noticed. He shouldn’t need an excuse like that,” commented a third.

Reacting to his title success, Littler said: “I have been practising really hard – you could probably see on the oche how focussed I was. All the hard work goes into this.

“I am a major winner now. I will go to New York next week and then have a week off in Orlando.”

Related links:

Topics:

Darts,Darts Premier League,Luke Humphries,Luke Littler,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Jake Paul says he ‘won’t take it easy’ on Mike Tyson

Boxing

Jake Paul says he ‘won’t take it easy’ on Mike Tyson

By Ryan Price

Man United decide to sack Erik ten Hag regardless of FA Cup final result

Erik Ten Hag

Man United decide to sack Erik ten Hag regardless of FA Cup final result

By Callum Boyle

Andre Onana says he’s ‘not here to back’ Erik ten Hag

Andre Onana

Andre Onana says he’s ‘not here to back’ Erik ten Hag

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall 2: Follow the rematch live in our hub

Boxing

Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall 2: Follow the rematch live in our hub

By JOE

Mo Salah has shaved off his famous fro

Football

Mo Salah has shaved off his famous fro

By Ryan Price

Man United make contact with Kieran McKenna as four-man shortlist revealed

Erik Ten Hag

Man United make contact with Kieran McKenna as four-man shortlist revealed

By Callum Boyle

Arsenal handed Champions League nightmare after Atalanta’s Europa League win

Arsenal

Arsenal handed Champions League nightmare after Atalanta’s Europa League win

By Callum Boyle

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 400

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 400

By Charlie Herbert

VAR offsides could be banned at Euro 2024

euro 2024

VAR offsides could be banned at Euro 2024

By Callum Boyle

Super Size Me star Morgan Spurlock dead aged 53

celebrity

Super Size Me star Morgan Spurlock dead aged 53

By Ryan Price

Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall 2: Follow the rematch live in our hub

Boxing

Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall 2: Follow the rematch live in our hub

By JOE

One of the most underappreciated movies of the decade is on TV tonight

George Miller

One of the most underappreciated movies of the decade is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

JOE Film Club: 7 movies and shows to stream this weekend

Clint Eastwood

JOE Film Club: 7 movies and shows to stream this weekend

By Stephen Porzio

Mo Salah has shaved off his famous fro

Football

Mo Salah has shaved off his famous fro

By Ryan Price

Man United make contact with Kieran McKenna as four-man shortlist revealed

Erik Ten Hag

Man United make contact with Kieran McKenna as four-man shortlist revealed

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Millennials are taking ‘quiet holidays’ from work instead of asking for time off

annual leave

Millennials are taking ‘quiet holidays’ from work instead of asking for time off

By Ryan Price

Arsenal handed Champions League nightmare after Atalanta’s Europa League win

Arsenal

Arsenal handed Champions League nightmare after Atalanta’s Europa League win

By Callum Boyle

London boy becomes first millennial saint after performing miracles from beyond the grave

Catholic

London boy becomes first millennial saint after performing miracles from beyond the grave

By Joseph Loftus

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 400

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 400

By Charlie Herbert

Experts warn of rise in ‘mutant super rats’ invading homes

News

Experts warn of rise in ‘mutant super rats’ invading homes

By Ryan Price

F1 Monaco Grand Prix: Follow the race live in our hub

F1 Monaco Grand Prix: Follow the race live in our hub

By SportsJOE

Load more stories