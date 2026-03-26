Man United add first team Arsenal star to list of summer transfer targets

The Red Devils are making preparations for an ambitious summer.

Manchester United are considering making a transfer approach for a member of the Gunners' first-team squad this summer, according to a new report from Sky Sports.

After a difficult start to the 2025/26 season under then head coach Ruben Amorim, Man United have rallied under caretaker manager Michael Carrick, and now look favourites to qualify for the 2025/26 Champions League.

Despite their unexpected turnaround in fortunes, the Red Devils are still expected to make broad overhauls to their first team squad at the end of the reason, as they look to replace the ageing Casemiro in midfield, and sign a new full-back to provide competition to Luke Shaw.

Arsenal, on the other hand, will be looking to make significant sales this summer, as they look to recoup funds after last year's record spending.

As indicated in a new report from Sky Sports, it appears as though the Red Devils may look to exploit Arsenal's need to make sales, with an approach for a highly-rated first team star.

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Per Sky Sports, Man United have added the Gunners' Miles Lewis-Skelley to a list of potential left-back signings.

The Red Devils are reportedly also interested in Lewis Hall of Newcastle United and Entracht Frankfurt's Nathaniel Brown.

Lewis-Skelley burst onto the scene during an Arsenal injury crisis at left-back last season, famously scoring in the Gunners' 5-1 routing of Man City in February 2025, before later earning six caps for England.

It has been less of the same story this season.



At the start of the current campaign, the 19-year-old found himself replaced in Arteta's starting lineup by the returning Ricardo Calafiori and new transfer arrival Piero Hincapie.

Despite the downturn in both opportunities and form, there is no doubt that given the space, the Arsenal man has the potential to develop into one of England's leading defensive players.



Any potential move to Old Trafford will be complicated however by the fact that Lewis-Skelly signed a new 5-year contract last year, and appears currently committed to his north London home.