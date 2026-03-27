Roy Hodgson makes return to management with role at major EFL club

Roy Hodgson returns to management aged 78

Roy Hodgson is set to make a shock return to first team management, taking a role at one of the biggest clubs in the EFL, as reported by the Telegraph's John Percy.

The former Liverpool head coach has been out of work since February 2024, when he departed Crystal Palace.

While Hodgson is certainly in the twilight years of his career, none still working in English football could claim to call back on more experience than the former Three Lions manager, who has worked in many of Europe's biggest leagues.

Best UK betting offers right now - 18+, BeGambleAware



As indicated by the Telegraph, Hodgson will take over at former club Bristol City, following the dismissal of Gerhard Struber.

The role marks a return to the place where Hodgson began his managerial career in England, managing Bristol back in 1982.

The 78-year-old will be tasked with ensuring Bristol's Championship survival, as he takes over a side currently 16th in the table.

Speaking on the appointment, Bristol City chief executive Charlie Boss said: "Over the remainder of the season, he will help us set the standards and values at the club that we will need to be successful going forwards.

"Roy is a vastly experienced coach who has achieved and won at the highest level.

