Search icon

MMA

17th Jan 2024

Dana White confirms colossal UFC300 line-up and it looks set to be an all-timer

Callum Boyle

Dana White

This looks insane

Dana White has confirmed a blockbuster line-up for UFC 300.

The UFC are attempting to put on one of the best cards in the sport’s history on April 13 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Charles Oliveira, Aljamain Sterling and Cody Garbrandt will all feature on the card while Zhang Weili and Yan Xiaonan will face off in a huge UFC women’s strawweight title bout.

White also confirmed that Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway will square off for the BMF title.

Gaethje is looking to defend the gold belt after he knocked out Dustin Poirier at UFC 291 while Holloway comes into the fight off the back of two consecutive wins however, people are fearing for the worst for Holloway.

“Max’s chin is really gonna get put to the test,” said one fan.

A second said: “I just clocked what happened the last time Justin Gaethje fought a legendary fan favourite known for their chin.”

Another commented: “RIP Max.”

The full line-up for UFC 300 is:

  • Zhang Weili (c) vs. Yan Xiaonan
  • Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway 
  • Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan
  • Jiří Procházka vs. Aleksandar Rakić
  • Calvin Kattar vs. Aljamain Sterling
  • Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage
  • Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Cody Garbrandt
  • Jim Miller vs. Bobby Green

Related links:

Topics:

Dana White,UFC,UFC300

RELATED ARTICLES

Conor McGregor makes huge donation to MMA star who suffered ‘life-changing’ injuries

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor makes huge donation to MMA star who suffered ‘life-changing’ injuries

By Patrick McCarry

UFC and WWE combine to form TKO

UFC

UFC and WWE combine to form TKO

By Charlie Herbert

Paige VanZant says she’s earned more money in 24 hours on OnlyFans than in entire UFC career

OnlyFans

Paige VanZant says she’s earned more money in 24 hours on OnlyFans than in entire UFC career

By Steve Hopkins

MORE FROM JOE

Justin Gaethje says if McGregor wants to retire he’ll ‘help him on his way out’

Conor McGregor

Justin Gaethje says if McGregor wants to retire he’ll ‘help him on his way out’

By Patrick McCarry

Khabib Nurmagomedov at odds with coach over Conor McGregor rematch

Conor McGregor

Khabib Nurmagomedov at odds with coach over Conor McGregor rematch

By Darragh Murphy

UFC fighter suffers gruesome testicle injury

Bryce Mitchell

UFC fighter suffers gruesome testicle injury

By Darragh Murphy

Khabib Nurmagomedov only lost two rounds during his entire UFC career

Justin Gaethje

Khabib Nurmagomedov only lost two rounds during his entire UFC career

By Patrick McCarry

Conor McGregor’s first face-off with Khabib Nurmagomedov didn’t disappoint

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor’s first face-off with Khabib Nurmagomedov didn’t disappoint

By Darragh Murphy

UFC legend BJ Penn submitted for the first time in his career

BJ Penn

UFC legend BJ Penn submitted for the first time in his career

By Darragh Murphy

Gary Lineker laughs off ludicrous Man United transfer rumour

Football

Gary Lineker laughs off ludicrous Man United transfer rumour

By Callum Boyle

PlayStation 5 owners urged to immediately change settings to get the best possible experience

PlayStation 5 owners urged to immediately change settings to get the best possible experience

By Stephen Porzio

Primary school children taught sign language as part of curriculum

primary school

Primary school children taught sign language as part of curriculum

By Charlie Herbert

Tesla drivers stranded as charging stations stop working in freezing weather

Cars

Tesla drivers stranded as charging stations stop working in freezing weather

By Charlie Herbert

‘Real life Gone Girl’ true crime doc from creators of Tinder Swindler is now streaming on Netflix

‘Real life Gone Girl’ true crime doc from creators of Tinder Swindler is now streaming on Netflix

By Nina McLaughlin

Mystery green goblin on Emmy’s red carpet reveals identity after freaking out internet

Mystery green goblin on Emmy’s red carpet reveals identity after freaking out internet

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Cryptocurrency is the future, and you can’t escape the future. Here’s why

Bitcoin

Cryptocurrency is the future, and you can’t escape the future. Here’s why

By JOE

New John Cena action film debuts with rare 0% Rotten Tomatoes score

Film

New John Cena action film debuts with rare 0% Rotten Tomatoes score

By Simon Kelly

Third fatality reported as Storm Ophelia wreaks havoc across the UK and Ireland

Third fatality reported as Storm Ophelia wreaks havoc across the UK and Ireland

By Carl Kinsella

The five emotional stages of organising the work Christmas party

Christmas

The five emotional stages of organising the work Christmas party

By Ciara Knight

There’s a new dating app that matches you with people who hate the same things as you

Dating

There’s a new dating app that matches you with people who hate the same things as you

By Paul Moore

Five gravely important things we learned from last night’s CBB

CBB

Five gravely important things we learned from last night’s CBB

By Ciara Knight

Load more stories