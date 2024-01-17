Dana White confirms colossal UFC300 line-up and it looks set to be an all-timer

This looks insane

Dana White has confirmed a blockbuster line-up for UFC 300.

The UFC are attempting to put on one of the best cards in the sport’s history on April 13 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Charles Oliveira, Aljamain Sterling and Cody Garbrandt will all feature on the card while Zhang Weili and Yan Xiaonan will face off in a huge UFC women’s strawweight title bout.

White also confirmed that Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway will square off for the BMF title.

Gaethje is looking to defend the gold belt after he knocked out Dustin Poirier at UFC 291 while Holloway comes into the fight off the back of two consecutive wins however, people are fearing for the worst for Holloway.

“Max’s chin is really gonna get put to the test,” said one fan.

A second said: “I just clocked what happened the last time Justin Gaethje fought a legendary fan favourite known for their chin.”

Another commented: “RIP Max.”

The full line-up for UFC 300 is:

Zhang Weili (c) vs. Yan Xiaonan

Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway

Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan

Jiří Procházka vs. Aleksandar Rakić

Calvin Kattar vs. Aljamain Sterling

Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Cody Garbrandt

Jim Miller vs. Bobby Green

