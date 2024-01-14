Conor McGregor accused of gifting head chef ‘cheapest Rolex possible’ for his 50th birthday

‘Why do I get the feeling it’s a re-gift?’

Conor McGregor has come in for criticism after supposedly cheaping out on a Rolex he gifted his head chef as a 50th birthday present.

No matter what you think about him as a person or athlete, there’s no denying McGregor’s impressive ability to make money through his image and business ventures.

Whether it’s endorsement deals with major companies such as Reebok, Monster Energy and Beats by Dre, or his own businesses like his Irish whiskey brand, Proper No. Twelve, the UFC fighter has managed to generate a huge amount of wealth over his career.

But the 35-year-old has recently been accused of scrimping on a birthday present he got for the head chef at his self-owned Black Forge Inn pub, in Dublin.

McGregor purchased the establishment in 2020 for a reported £2m, and recently visited the inn to celebrate head chef Ed Raethorne’s birthday.

The Irishman had bought him a gift as well, a brand new Rolex watch, which Raethorne seemed pretty chuffed with.

In a video of him gifting the watch to the chef, McGregor says: “A big happy birthday. Happy 50th birthday to you.

“I want to thank you for all the amazing work you do, we are very grateful to have you here. I have a big gift for you. I want to give it to you on your 50th birthday.

“You’ve joined the Rolex club. Your work is astounding, mate. Keep going, we appreciate you.”

But some have called out McGregor for apparently gifting the chef the cheapest watch Rolex sells – although as its a Rolex, this isn’t the idea of cheap that you or I are familiar with.

According to news.com.au, the watch is among the cheapest Rolex’s on the market.

One person commented on the post: “Bro couldn’t even give him a nice Rolex.”

Another fan wrote: “Why do I get the feeling it’s a Re-gift? You know? Like Connor found one laying around in his closet and was like ‘I’ll give it to my head chef’.”

At the end of the day, a Rolex is a Rolex and Raethorne seemed pretty delighted with the gift.

He later took to Instagram to thank McGregor, saying: “What can I say, a huge thanks for such an amazing birthday present, always going above and beyond looking after me,” he wrote.

“Such a beautiful and generous gift and for him to present it to me personally was such a massive honour. One I’ll never forget.”

Related links:

Conor McGregor announces plan to run for President of Ireland