Search icon

MMA

24th Jan 2024

Dana White announces major new signing and immediately adds them to UFC300 line-up

Callum Boyle

UFC300

Straight in at the deep end

Dana White has confirmed a new addition to the UFC and they will be given a baptism of fire as they go straight into the UFC300 line-up.

One of the most anticipated cards of the year takes place on April 13 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Charles Oliveira, Aljamain Sterling and Cody Garbrandt will all feature on the card while Zhang Weili and Yan Xiaonan will face off in a huge UFC women’s strawweight title bout.

Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway will also square off for the BMF title.

But now there will be a new addition after White confirmed the addition of Kayla Harrison on Tuesday, who will compete as a bantamweight after signing an exclusive deal to join the UFC.

Harrison, 33, has fought under the Professional Fighters League (PFL) banner and is a two-time champion with a professional record of 16-1.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist will have a tough start after being paired off against former UFC champion Holly Holm.

Having spent the large majority of her career competing at either featherweight or lightweight, it will be a new step for Harrison however she isn’t fazed in the slightest.

UFC300

“I mean, 135 will challenge me in ways, like I’m going to have to lose a piece of me to be able to fight at 135 pounds,” she said last November.

“I think just structurally, I carry a lot of muscle. I’m already kind of lean, so I’m going to have to lose muscle. I’m going to have to change my entire lifestyle. I mean, I have already done that to fight at 145.

“It’s crazy what happens when you take care of your body and eat properly and sleep and recover. I was a knucklehead when I was younger. But I have faith whatever is meant to be, will be.”

The winner of this could then go on to become the next challenger for the UFC women’s bantamweight title, which is currently held by Raquel Pennington following her victory over Mayra Bueno Silva at UFC 297.

Related links:

Topics:

Dana White,Sport,UFC,UFC300

RELATED ARTICLES

Darwin Nunez compared to Thierry Henry by Liverpool legend

Darwin Nunez

Darwin Nunez compared to Thierry Henry by Liverpool legend

By Callum Boyle

Jose Mourinho can win England Euro 2024 and 2026 World Cup, claims Darren Bent

England

Jose Mourinho can win England Euro 2024 and 2026 World Cup, claims Darren Bent

By Callum Boyle

Netflix cameras catch what Owen Farrell said at half-time during Ireland game

England Rugby

Netflix cameras catch what Owen Farrell said at half-time during Ireland game

By Patrick McCarry

MORE FROM JOE

Khabib Nurmagomedov taunts Conor McGregor yet again with ‘jealous wife’ comment

Conor McGregor

Khabib Nurmagomedov taunts Conor McGregor yet again with ‘jealous wife’ comment

By Darragh Murphy

Charlie Ward takes prelim anger out on opponent with show-stealing left hook

Bellator

Charlie Ward takes prelim anger out on opponent with show-stealing left hook

By Darragh Murphy

Anthony Johnson weighs 285lbs right now and wants fight with Jon Jones at heavyweight

Anthony Johnson

Anthony Johnson weighs 285lbs right now and wants fight with Jon Jones at heavyweight

By Darragh Murphy

WATCH: Conor McGregor reads statement outside court in New York

Conor McGregor

WATCH: Conor McGregor reads statement outside court in New York

By Alan Loughnane

Joe Rogan proclaims Justin Gaethje the most violent man in MMA

Edson Barboza

Joe Rogan proclaims Justin Gaethje the most violent man in MMA

By Darragh Murphy

Conor McGregor savagely hits back at Joe Rogan following PED comments

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor savagely hits back at Joe Rogan following PED comments

By Charlie Herbert

Antiques Roadshow expert refuses to value item because of distressing history

Antiques Roadshow

Antiques Roadshow expert refuses to value item because of distressing history

By Charlie Herbert

Michael J Fox admits he’s not going to live until 80 as he says ‘every day it’s tougher’

Michael J Fox

Michael J Fox admits he’s not going to live until 80 as he says ‘every day it’s tougher’

By Steve Hopkins

The Traitors fans shocked after seeing where contestants stay while filming

The Traitors fans shocked after seeing where contestants stay while filming

By Nina McLaughlin

TikToker sparks outrage after piercing daughter’s ears, claiming ‘her pain was worth it’

TikToker sparks outrage after piercing daughter’s ears, claiming ‘her pain was worth it’

By Nina McLaughlin

Ryanair selling £15 flights to ‘hidden gem’ city that has £2 pints and is just 2 hours away

Ryanair selling £15 flights to ‘hidden gem’ city that has £2 pints and is just 2 hours away

By Nina McLaughlin

Pensioner expertly breaks down why younger generation will never own homes

Housing

Pensioner expertly breaks down why younger generation will never own homes

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

QUIZ: Name every Liverpool No. 9 in the Premier League era

Liverpool

QUIZ: Name every Liverpool No. 9 in the Premier League era

By Robert Redmond

19 words and phrases only true northerners will understand

feature-homepage

19 words and phrases only true northerners will understand

By Richard Beech

Mind-blowing new video explains the science behind the new Lexus Hoverboard

Back to the Future

Mind-blowing new video explains the science behind the new Lexus Hoverboard

By JOE

Seven in 10 Brits have got back with their ex after realising the grass isn’t greener elsewhere

Dating

Seven in 10 Brits have got back with their ex after realising the grass isn’t greener elsewhere

By Jack Peat

John Terry joins Twitter, immediately insults stranger’s wife

Aston Villa

John Terry joins Twitter, immediately insults stranger’s wife

By Reuben Pinder

Gareth Bale set to join MLS side on a free transfer

Football

Gareth Bale set to join MLS side on a free transfer

By Callum Boyle

Load more stories