Dana White announces major new signing and immediately adds them to UFC300 line-up

Straight in at the deep end

Dana White has confirmed a new addition to the UFC and they will be given a baptism of fire as they go straight into the UFC300 line-up.

One of the most anticipated cards of the year takes place on April 13 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Charles Oliveira, Aljamain Sterling and Cody Garbrandt will all feature on the card while Zhang Weili and Yan Xiaonan will face off in a huge UFC women’s strawweight title bout.

Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway will also square off for the BMF title.

But now there will be a new addition after White confirmed the addition of Kayla Harrison on Tuesday, who will compete as a bantamweight after signing an exclusive deal to join the UFC.

Harrison, 33, has fought under the Professional Fighters League (PFL) banner and is a two-time champion with a professional record of 16-1.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist will have a tough start after being paired off against former UFC champion Holly Holm.

Having spent the large majority of her career competing at either featherweight or lightweight, it will be a new step for Harrison however she isn’t fazed in the slightest.

“I mean, 135 will challenge me in ways, like I’m going to have to lose a piece of me to be able to fight at 135 pounds,” she said last November.

“I think just structurally, I carry a lot of muscle. I’m already kind of lean, so I’m going to have to lose muscle. I’m going to have to change my entire lifestyle. I mean, I have already done that to fight at 145.

“It’s crazy what happens when you take care of your body and eat properly and sleep and recover. I was a knucklehead when I was younger. But I have faith whatever is meant to be, will be.”

The winner of this could then go on to become the next challenger for the UFC women’s bantamweight title, which is currently held by Raquel Pennington following her victory over Mayra Bueno Silva at UFC 297.

