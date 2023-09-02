Search icon

News

02nd Sep 2023

Paige VanZant says she’s earned more money in 24 hours on OnlyFans than in her entire UFC career

Steve Hopkins

She’s made so much more money taking her gloves off

Paige VanZant move from the Octagon to OnlyFans really paid off.

Paige, who had a 8-5 record in the UFC before she quit the sport in 2020 to fight in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, has opened up about the financial benefits of baring all.

Speaking to Barstool Sports’ OnlyStans, Paige told how she made more money in 24-hours on the adult subscription service than she did in her entire UFC career as a Flyweight fighter.

Read also:

When the host asked her about the pay difference between fighting and posting X-rated content, the 29-year-old was quick to confirm the inevitable.

Posing pays a lot more than grounding and pounding in the octagon.

She explained: “Yes, OnlyFans has been my largest source of income, I would say combined in my fighting career, I think I’ve made more money in 24 hours on OnlyFans than I have in my entire fighting career.”

After making the crossover to a more “mainstream personality” role outside of UFC, Paige said that her online endeavours have been so lucrative.

Paige “12 Gauge” VanZant has had two loses in BKFC.

Speaking about taking off the gloves, to instead take off her clothes, Paige said: “I would say when I made the switch to OnlyFans…there’s a lot of stuff I’ve done in my career…I’ve been really fortunate that my career even outside of the UFC and outside of fighting has been pretty successful.”

The content creator continued: “I’ve worked pretty hard in other industries and trying to crossover to like I guess a more of a mainstream personality,” she continued.

“But yes, OnlyFans is definitely been my largest source of income.

“I would say combined in my fighting.

“I think I made more money in 24 hours on OnlyFans than I had in my entire fighting career.”

Paige has been vocal about how much fights get paid, especially female fighters in comparison to their male counterparts.

Speaking on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show, Paige disclosed that it would be difficult to quit her work outside of fighting due to the financial loss, saying: “With endorsement deals and everything I pull in from social media, I would actually be [at] a loss just taking a fight and focusing on that.

“If I were to stop everything I do outside of fighting and take a fight, I would be at a loss financially.”

Related links:

Topics:

OnlyFans,Paige VanZant,UFC

RELATED ARTICLES

OnlyFans owner paid himself $1.3m a day last year

Life

OnlyFans owner paid himself $1.3m a day last year

By Callum Boyle

Dwayne Johnson gifts brand new home to UFC fighter who had just $7 to his name

Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson gifts brand new home to UFC fighter who had just $7 to his name

By Steve Hopkins

OnlyFans star Elle Brooke reveals weirdest request ever received

elle brooke

OnlyFans star Elle Brooke reveals weirdest request ever received

By Alex Roberts

MORE FROM JOE

Caitlin Jenner announces bid to run for California governor

America

Caitlin Jenner announces bid to run for California governor

By Claudia McInerney

Luisa Zissman brands nurses ’irresponsible’ and ‘cruel’ for going on strike

Luisa Zissman

Luisa Zissman brands nurses ’irresponsible’ and ‘cruel’ for going on strike

By Jack Peat

UK ambassador is still in Kabul airport to process visas for evacuees

Afghanistan

UK ambassador is still in Kabul airport to process visas for evacuees

By Charlie Herbert

Voters want to remain in EU by 12-point margin according to new poll

Brexit

Voters want to remain in EU by 12-point margin according to new poll

By Kyle Picknell

Video: Man United boss Louis van Gaal had this personal message for one dejected City fan

Football

Video: Man United boss Louis van Gaal had this personal message for one dejected City fan

By Ben Kenyon

Man on hunger strike after being caught trying to flee hotel quarantine

Coronavirus

Man on hunger strike after being caught trying to flee hotel quarantine

By Reuben Pinder

Man United to pay majority of Mason Greenwood’s wages during Getafe loan

Football

Man United to pay majority of Mason Greenwood’s wages during Getafe loan

By Callum Boyle

Dog runs away from home then watches entire Metallica show

Animals

Dog runs away from home then watches entire Metallica show

By Steve Hopkins

David Moyes praises Jarrod Bowen’s reaction to foul chants

David Moyes

David Moyes praises Jarrod Bowen’s reaction to foul chants

By Callum Boyle

Red Dead Redemption 3 confirmed by Rockstar parent company

Red Dead Redemption

Red Dead Redemption 3 confirmed by Rockstar parent company

By Steve Hopkins

Man United release statement after Mason Greenwood completes controversial move

Football

Man United release statement after Mason Greenwood completes controversial move

By Callum Boyle

Insomnia the Gaming Festival returns to NEC Birmingham

Gaming

Insomnia the Gaming Festival returns to NEC Birmingham

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

An alien message will be sent from Mars to Earth today

Aliens

An alien message will be sent from Mars to Earth today

By Steve Hopkins

We added horror movie icons to the White House Christmas photos and they fit perfectly

Christmas

We added horror movie icons to the White House Christmas photos and they fit perfectly

By Ciara Knight

Adam already knows the girl entering Love Island on Sunday and he won’t be happy

Adam collard

Adam already knows the girl entering Love Island on Sunday and he won’t be happy

By James Dawson

Young drivers could be banned from giving their mates a lift under new rules

Driving

Young drivers could be banned from giving their mates a lift under new rules

By Jack Peat

Gripping and relentless, Netflix adds ‘one of the most intense thrillers in recent years’

Movies

Gripping and relentless, Netflix adds ‘one of the most intense thrillers in recent years’

By Paul Moore

WWE under pressure to cancel Saudi Arabia show over missing journalist

Jamal Khashoggi

WWE under pressure to cancel Saudi Arabia show over missing journalist

By Wil Jones

Load more stories