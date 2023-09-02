Paige VanZant says she’s earned more money in 24 hours on OnlyFans than in her entire UFC career

She’s made so much more money taking her gloves off

Paige VanZant move from the Octagon to OnlyFans really paid off.

Paige, who had a 8-5 record in the UFC before she quit the sport in 2020 to fight in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, has opened up about the financial benefits of baring all.

Speaking to Barstool Sports’ OnlyStans, Paige told how she made more money in 24-hours on the adult subscription service than she did in her entire UFC career as a Flyweight fighter.

Read also:

When the host asked her about the pay difference between fighting and posting X-rated content, the 29-year-old was quick to confirm the inevitable.

Posing pays a lot more than grounding and pounding in the octagon.

She explained: “Yes, OnlyFans has been my largest source of income, I would say combined in my fighting career, I think I’ve made more money in 24 hours on OnlyFans than I have in my entire fighting career.”

After making the crossover to a more “mainstream personality” role outside of UFC, Paige said that her online endeavours have been so lucrative.

Paige “12 Gauge” VanZant has had two loses in BKFC.

Speaking about taking off the gloves, to instead take off her clothes, Paige said: “I would say when I made the switch to OnlyFans…there’s a lot of stuff I’ve done in my career…I’ve been really fortunate that my career even outside of the UFC and outside of fighting has been pretty successful.”

The content creator continued: “I’ve worked pretty hard in other industries and trying to crossover to like I guess a more of a mainstream personality,” she continued.

“But yes, OnlyFans is definitely been my largest source of income.

“I would say combined in my fighting.

“I think I made more money in 24 hours on OnlyFans than I had in my entire fighting career.”

Paige has been vocal about how much fights get paid, especially female fighters in comparison to their male counterparts.

Speaking on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show, Paige disclosed that it would be difficult to quit her work outside of fighting due to the financial loss, saying: “With endorsement deals and everything I pull in from social media, I would actually be [at] a loss just taking a fight and focusing on that.

“If I were to stop everything I do outside of fighting and take a fight, I would be at a loss financially.”

Related links: