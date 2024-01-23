WWE is moving to Netflix in the UK in huge deal

Netflix has become the exclusive home of WWE in the UK

WWE Raw is moving to Netflix in the UK as part of a huge deal worth a reported $5 billion (£3.9bn).

From January 2025 onwards, the streaming platform will be the exclusive home of WWE’s flagship show, RAW, in in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom and Latin America, among other territories.

The show airs live every Monday at 8 p.m. Eastern Time, bringing in an estimated 17.5 million unique viewers over the year.

It’s the first time RAW has left linear television since it started 31 years ago.

Netflix will also be the home of all WWE shows and specials outside the US. This includes Smackdown and NXT, as well as pay-per-view live events such as Wrestlemania, Royal Rumble and SummerSlam.

WWE Raw is coming to Netflix!



Starting in January 2025, @Netflix will exclusively stream #WWERaw (in the US, Canada, UK, & Latin America) every single week, all year long! https://t.co/SOSACjfp7w pic.twitter.com/lTdSXMep9K — WWE (@WWE) January 23, 2024

The good news for fans is that if you’re already a Netflix subscribers, the pay-per-view events will be available to watch on the platform at no extra cost.

Mark Shapiro, the TKO President and COO, labelled the deal with Netflix as “transformative.”

He said: “It marries the can’t-miss WWE product with Netflix’s extraordinary global reach and locks in significant and predictable economics for many years. Our partnership fundamentally alters and strengthens the media landscape, dramatically expands the reach of WWE, and brings weekly live appointment viewing to Netflix.”

The news was also welcomed by WWE legend Triple H, who wrote on X: “This partnership is one that will break new ground, and take @WWE to new heights.

“Thrilled to bring #WWERaw to @Netflix, coming January 2025. Now we change the game!!!!”

This partnership is one that will break new ground, and take @WWE to new heights. Thrilled to bring #WWERaw to @Netflix, coming January 2025.



Now we change the game!!!! https://t.co/ridOlqq0Gc — Triple H (@TripleH) January 23, 2024

“We are excited to have WWE Raw, with its huge and passionate multigenerational fan base, on Netflix,” said Netflix Chief Content Officer, Bela Bajaria. “By combining our reach, recommendations, and fandom with WWE, we’ll be able to deliver more joy and value for their audiences and our members.

“Raw is the best of sports entertainment, blending great characters and storytelling with live action 52 weeks a year and we’re thrilled to be in this long-term partnership with WWE.

“In its relatively short history, Netflix has engineered a phenomenal track record for storytelling,” said Nick Khan, WWE President. “We believe Netflix, as one of the world’s leading entertainment brands, is the ideal long-term home for Raw’s live, loyal, and ever-growing fan base.”

Related links:

Real Madrid TV say Xavi’s 600 Barcelona games are ‘under suspicion’

Novak Djokovic yells at own coaching team during Australian Open

The incredible true story behind new Zac Efron wrestling biopic