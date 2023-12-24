Search icon

Boxing

24th Dec 2023

Deontay Wilder responds to retirement claims after Joseph Parker defeat

Callum Boyle

Deontay Wilder

Wilder was beaten on points by Joseph Parker

Deontay Wilder has responded to claims that he is set to retire from boxing.

Wilder was on the Day of Reckoning card in which the American was surprisingly beaten by New Zealander Joseph Parker via unanimous decision, with the judges scoring the card 120-108, 118-11 and 118-110.

In the aftermath of his fight, Wilder hinted that he may walk away from the sport.

Speaking to DAZN Sports, he said: “We still have a little bit left, but I did a great job managing my money.

“I’m a happy fighter. I’ll be back soon and if not, it’s been a pleasure.”

Later in the evening, the Bronze Bomber posted a video to his Instagram in which he ruled out retirement after apologising to fans before telling them “we’ll be back”.

He said: “We came up short tonight.

“I don’t know what happened to be honest. My timing was off and I didn’t let my hands go like I was supposed to. Sometimes it get like that but you live to see another fight. You live to see another moment, that’s all that matters. I’m still full of happiness, I’m still full of joy, still full of smiles. 

“Sorry if I let anyone down. But we’ll be back though, that’s the good thing about it.”

The American closed out the video by paying tribute to his family.

“‘I thank you so much for the love and support that I’ve gotten in Riyadh and all my fans around the world.

“I thank you, I appreciate you so much. This is not the end, we’ll be back.”

Related links:

Topics:

Boxing,Deontay Wilder,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Why Wolves vs Chelsea is being played on Christmas Eve

Chelsea

Why Wolves vs Chelsea is being played on Christmas Eve

By Callum Boyle

Anthony Joshua sends message to Deontay Wilder after shock Joseph Parker defeat

Anthony Joshua

Anthony Joshua sends message to Deontay Wilder after shock Joseph Parker defeat

By Callum Boyle

Quiz: How well do you know those Boxing Day results from 1963?

#JOEFoortballQuiz

Quiz: How well do you know those Boxing Day results from 1963?

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Musa Yamak dead at 38: Unbeaten boxer suffers heart attack in ring and collapses

Boxing

Musa Yamak dead at 38: Unbeaten boxer suffers heart attack in ring and collapses

By Steve Hopkins

Anthony Joshua says he will be a “boxing legend” if he wins Usyk rematch

Anthony Joshua

Anthony Joshua says he will be a “boxing legend” if he wins Usyk rematch

By Callum Boyle

Lawrence Okolie claims he wouldn’t fight himself if he was Canelo

Boxing

Lawrence Okolie claims he wouldn’t fight himself if he was Canelo

By Callum Boyle

Anthony Joshua’s team respond to Tyson Fury’s contract offer claim

Anthony Joshua

Anthony Joshua’s team respond to Tyson Fury’s contract offer claim

By Callum Boyle

Extent of Josh Warrington’s devastating injuries revealed following loss to Mauricio Lara

Boxing

Extent of Josh Warrington’s devastating injuries revealed following loss to Mauricio Lara

By Wayne Farry

Francis Ngannou fans think they’ve spotted scorecard error following Tyson Fury’s controversial win

Boxing

Francis Ngannou fans think they’ve spotted scorecard error following Tyson Fury’s controversial win

By Callum Boyle

JOE’s 12 Days of Christmas quiz: day 2

12 days of christmas quiz

JOE’s 12 Days of Christmas quiz: day 2

By JOE

Harry Potter fans urged to start watching Philosopher’s Stone at exactly 22:33 today

Harry Potter fans urged to start watching Philosopher’s Stone at exactly 22:33 today

By Callum Boyle

Met Office confirm White Christmas is on the cards

Christmas

Met Office confirm White Christmas is on the cards

By Callum Boyle

101-year-old student plans to graduate alongside granddaughter

College

101-year-old student plans to graduate alongside granddaughter

By Callum Boyle

Manchester United line up £16m goal-scoring target in January transfer window

Erik Ten Hag

Manchester United line up £16m goal-scoring target in January transfer window

By Charlie Herbert

‘Father Christmas’ falls 240ft to his death as stunt goes horribly wrong in front of kids

‘Father Christmas’ falls 240ft to his death as stunt goes horribly wrong in front of kids

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Significant disruptions and delays expected to continue at UK airports

Significant disruptions and delays expected to continue at UK airports

By Joseph Loftus

See why the internet is calling this fella “the luckiest man in the world”…

Viral

See why the internet is calling this fella “the luckiest man in the world”…

By Joe Harrington

This is the 4-second Conor McGregor knock-out he executed with the exact same punch he KO’d Jose Aldo with (Video)

Conor McGregor

This is the 4-second Conor McGregor knock-out he executed with the exact same punch he KO’d Jose Aldo with (Video)

By Ben Kenyon

People have found the perfect comparison for Billie Eilish’s new haircut

People have found the perfect comparison for Billie Eilish’s new haircut

By Steve Hopkins

Amazon Prime Video has just added 12 very big movies to its library

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video has just added 12 very big movies to its library

By Rory Cashin

Mikel Arteta warns of “consequences” for source who leaked Ceballos-Luiz story

Arsenal

Mikel Arteta warns of “consequences” for source who leaked Ceballos-Luiz story

By Simon Lloyd

Load more stories