Deontay Wilder responds to retirement claims after Joseph Parker defeat

Wilder was beaten on points by Joseph Parker

Deontay Wilder has responded to claims that he is set to retire from boxing.

Wilder was on the Day of Reckoning card in which the American was surprisingly beaten by New Zealander Joseph Parker via unanimous decision, with the judges scoring the card 120-108, 118-11 and 118-110.

In the aftermath of his fight, Wilder hinted that he may walk away from the sport.

Speaking to DAZN Sports, he said: “We still have a little bit left, but I did a great job managing my money.

“I’m a happy fighter. I’ll be back soon and if not, it’s been a pleasure.”

Later in the evening, the Bronze Bomber posted a video to his Instagram in which he ruled out retirement after apologising to fans before telling them “we’ll be back”.

He said: “We came up short tonight.

“I don’t know what happened to be honest. My timing was off and I didn’t let my hands go like I was supposed to. Sometimes it get like that but you live to see another fight. You live to see another moment, that’s all that matters. I’m still full of happiness, I’m still full of joy, still full of smiles.

“Sorry if I let anyone down. But we’ll be back though, that’s the good thing about it.”

The American closed out the video by paying tribute to his family.

“‘I thank you so much for the love and support that I’ve gotten in Riyadh and all my fans around the world.

“I thank you, I appreciate you so much. This is not the end, we’ll be back.”

