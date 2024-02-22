Americans say UK football fans should be more passionate and celebrate more

‘Celebrate more, just go off and have fun’

Americans have suggested UK football fans and sports fans should be more passionate and celebrate more.

This month, the US came to a halt for one of the biggest days in its sporting calendar, the Super Bowl.

Ahead of the game in Las Vegas, we went out to the city to ask NFL fans what us Brits can learn from American sports, and some of the suggestions were interesting to say the least.

Along with tongue-in-cheek suggestions of “picking the football off the ground” like in American football, some suggested the UK could learn from how passionate American fans are.

One fan said UK football fans could learn from “just how passionate the [American] fans are about their teams.”

Another suggested Brits should “celebrate more, just go off and have fun.”

And a third described American football as the “ultimate team sport,” adding that “soccer is a lot of team but it’s a lot of individual.”

He continued: “Each play is planned in [American] football, so it’s a true team sport.”

Whilst there’s no denying that Americans can be very passionate about their sport (just search for videos of Philadelphia fans if you’re in any doubt about that), it’s bold to suggest that football fans here in the UK don’t show enough passion or celebrate more.

Respectfully, we probably won’t take advice from Americans on football-related matters.

