Football

22nd Feb 2024

Liverpool break incredible 128-year record in win against Luton

Callum Boyle

Liverpool record

Liverpool remain top of the league after their win

Liverpool were made to fight for their win against Luton Town as they came from a goal behind to extend their lead at the top of the table.

Chiedozie Ogbene shocked the hosts in the 12th minute as he scored for the Hatters, sparking hope among the travelling Luton fans that they could see a famous win for their club.

However Liverpool had other ideas as they responded with goals from Virgil van Dijk, Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz and Harvey Elliott to move four points clear of Manchester City – albeit having played a game more.

It was a night of memories as Elliot scored on his 100th appearance while youngster Jayden Danns came off the bench to make his senior debut for the Reds.

But there was also a long-standing record that was finally broken.

Luis Diaz breaks 128-year record

Diaz’s strike in the second half meant that he moved into double figures for goals, becoming the fifth player to do so for Liverpool this season.

And according to Opta’s Michael Reid, this is the earliest that Liverpool have had five or more goal scorers with 10+ goals.

Posting to X, he said: “Luis Díaz is the fifth player to score 10+ goals for Liverpool this season, after Salah (19), Jota (14), Núñez (13), and Gakpo (11) – in Liverpool’s 39th game.

“This is the earliest into a season as a top-flight club that #LFC have ever had 5 different players reach 10+ goals.”

Klopp ‘so happy’ with performance

Despite having to come from behind, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp was delighted with his side’s performance, just days before they take on Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final.

He said: “Tonight is one of those nights where it is difficult to stop talking. I am so happy.

“We had to ignore the fact we were 1-0 down and use the things that are good and improve the counter-press. The second half was a thunderstorm. Wow.”

