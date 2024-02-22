People are only just discovering Kylian Mbappe’s name he used at Monaco

FM17 and FIFA 17 players will remember

We all know who Kylian Mbappe is.

Over the years the Frenchman has evolved into one of the very best strikers in the world.

Currently the player on everyone’s lips as he closes in on a long-awaited move to Real Madrid, the forward hasn’t always been known by the name we know him as today.

Going all the way back to his Monaco days, in which he broke into the first team back in 2015, playing alongside Radamel Falcao, Bernardo Silva, Fabinho and Thomas Lemar, he made a huge impact as the Ligue 1 side beat Paris Saint-Germain to the title, as well as reach the Champions League semi finals in the 2016/17 campaign.

The following season would see Mbappe move to PSG, initially on loan, before making the deal permanent. He was unveiled as Kylian Mbappe that day, but that’s not what he was referred to at Monaco.

Kylian Mbappe’s name has only just been discovered

His full name, in fact, is Kylian Mbappe Lottin.

Although his Monaco shirt only featured ‘Mbappe’ on the back, it was how he was known.

Those of you who played Football Manager 2017 and FIFA 17 will remember him being referred to as Lottin on the card design.

On FIFA 17 his rating was 71 – a far cry from today’s 91 rating on EAFC 24.

Mbappe Madrid bound

Last week it was reported that Mbappe had told PSG that he would be leaving the club upon the expiration of his contract and is set to complete a move to Real Madrid.

Barring the final few details of his contract, the Frenchman may be announced in the coming weeks.

Reports have suggested that the 2018 World Cup winner may not be officially unveiled until it’s no longer possible for PSG and Los Blancos to go up against each other in the Champions League.

Both sides are currently in the last 16 of the competition and have first leg leads.

The last eight fixtures take place between April 30 and May 8, with the draw for that round and both the semi-finals and final taking place on Friday, March 15.

