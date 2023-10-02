Plus-size travel influencer calls on hotels to enlarge hallways

Her extensive demands have divided opinion

A plus-size influencer who wants other passengers to pay for extra seats for obese flyers’ has now called on hotels to enlarge hallways to make it easier for bigger guests.

Jaelynn Chaney, a content creator based in Vancouver, wants to make the travel industry more user-friendly.

In April, she launched a petition to the US Federal Aviation Authority to “protect” plus-sized travellers and make flying in coach “comfortable and accessible for everyone.” As of Monday morning, 35,000 have signed it.

In a TikTok post that’s been viewed almost 20,000 times, Chaney said she wants hotels worldwide to “make elevators and hallways spacious, to allow for easy movement of larger individuals and those utilising mobility devices.”

Other demands include hotels raise their toilet seats and fit each room with handheld showerheads so that bigger-bodied people can use the facilities more easily.

She also wants handrails on pools and sturdy chairs so people can lounge in peace, stronger beds, size-inclusive bathrobes going up to a size 6 XL, and plus-size-friendly towels.

Chaney’s string of requests have had a mixed response from commenters

“I agree with some but others are just not possible. The amount of money it will take to make all of these changes is unreal,” one person wrote.

Another wrote: “I agree this is ideal, but some of these are out of the hotel control. Lift size for example.”

“This has to be satire at this point,” one person added.

“How are you gonna ask for things to change but you refuse to change yourself,” another commenter asked.

Chaney previously said she wants airlines to refund plus-size passengers for any extra seats they’re forced to purchase when booking to accommodate their size.

“As plus-size travellers, my partner and I have unfortunately experienced discrimination and discomfort while flying,” she writes in her petition.

She added: “All plus-size passengers should be provided with an extra free seat, or even two or three seats depending on their size, to accommodate their needs and ensure their comfort during the flight.”

“To ensure a safe and comfortable flying experience for all passengers, airlines should provide accessible additional seats to customers-of-size who require more physical space on planes or encroach onto another passenger’s space,” Chaney wrote.

“These passengers should be provided with an extra free seat, or even multiple seats, to accommodate their needs and ensure their comfort and safety, as well as those around them, during the flight.”

Speaking about reimbursements, she wrote: “Airlines should offer a refund for customers-of-size who purchase additional seats independently.

“This should be a straightforward process that can be accessed online or through customer service. This refund process should be an official written policy that is easily accessible for all passengers who purchase additional seats independently due to their size.”

