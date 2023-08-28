Search icon

News

28th Aug 2023

Man returns to Leeds Festival 14 stone lighter since he visited in 2021

Steve Hopkins

He started by walking around the block – then completed a half marathon

A man has returned to the Leeds Festival 14 stone lighter, and been named Slimming World’s ‘man of the year’.

In 2021, Aaron Walker, attended the festival played that year by Liam Gallagher, Stormzy and Post Malone, weighing 27stone (171kgs) and thinking he should be having “the time of my life”.

Problem was, he wasn’t.

Even before he got there, Walker told Slimming World, “it was clear my size was becoming a problem”. A button had just popped off shorts “because they were so tight”, and unable to find a replacement in a hurry – because clothes shopping “isn’t exactly simple” when you have a 40in waist – he decided to simply sew it back on and hope for the best.

“At the festival, it quickly dawned on me that being on my feet all day was going to be hard-going. Just the walk from the entrance to the main stage left me out of breath. I felt uncomfortable the whole time and I even missed one of my favourite bands, Two Door Cinema Club, because I was too exhausted to walk across the field to where they were playing,” Walker explained.

He added:”I remember thinking to myself, ‘I’m 25 years old. I’m at a music festival with my mates. I should be having the time of my life – and I’m not.’”

Walker had always struggled with his weight, so much so, that his parents put a padlock “on our treats cupboard, otherwise I’d eat the lot.”

At uni, things got harder as Walker had to fend for himself. “Being independent meant I could eat whatever I wanted – and most boozy nights out would end with takeaway, then another one the next day to ease my hangover.”

Walker then joined Slimming World, which his mum and sister were already members of.

At the time he weighed 26 stone 12-and-a-half pounds.

Returning to Leeds Festival two years on, Walker is now 12 stone 10-and-a-half pounds – just over 80kgs.

Almost 100kgs lighter than when he was there last.

Walker said of his weight loss journey: “I feel like I have got my life back, and I’m enjoying my life.”

He added that his success was down to still being able to eat plenty. The only difference now is that what he eats is heathy and it is combined with exercise.

Nervous about stepping foot in a gym, Walker focused on getting his “steps in”.

“I struggled with my fitness so much, even walking to the top of the stairs would leave me gasping,” Walker explained.

“As the weight came off, though, I started going for small walks around the block – it was hard at first, but gradually it got easier and became enjoyable. In time, the walks progressed to runs, and I’ve since completed the Leeds Half Marathon, which feels like an amazing achievement!

“I’ve also started hiking and, these days, I genuinely love getting out into the countryside. In the past year, I’ve completed the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge and even climbed Snowdon and Ben Nevis. My dream is to complete the London Marathon one day.

“It feels like my life is just beginning – and I can’t wait to see what’s next for me. Heading back to Leeds Fest feeling fit and confident is definitely a big tick off the list, though!”

