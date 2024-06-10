Model who threw milkshake at Nigel Farage has brutal four word reply when asked if she’ll apologise

Tell us what you really think

A model who threw a milkshake at Nigel Farage last week has refused to apologise for her actions.

Victoria Thomas-Bowen, 25 was arrested and charged with criminal assault by beating and criminal damage after she threw the drink over Farage while he was campaigning in Clacton, Essex.

Thomas-Bowen, who is also an OnlyFans model has said she has earned £40,000 from the 2,000 fresh subscribers to her site after throwing the milkshake.

She claimed that she had only planned to throw the milkshake an hour before the event took place after reading that Farage would be in her hometown campaigning ahead of the general election on July 4.

A former student at an all-girls Catholic school, the 25-year-old admitted she had “hated” the Reform leader ever since he called for the UK to leave the European Union.

She told The Sun: “I made my point.

“I wanted to see him, I thought, if he is potentially representing me then I will see what he says,” she continued. “I have never agreed with his views on immigration or his approach to women.

“I hadn’t had any breakfast, and I was feeling quite lightheaded so I stopped at McDonald’s on the way to the pier and got a banana milkshake. Then I remembered he had been milkshaked before.”

When asked if she planned on apologising to Farage, Victoria insisted she had “no regrets” about her actions.

“I wouldn’t apologise to him because it was only a milkshake,” she said before adding she “would move” if Farage won in Clacton.

Related links: