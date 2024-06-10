Search icon

News

10th Jun 2024

Model who threw milkshake at Nigel Farage has brutal four word reply when asked if she’ll apologise

Callum Boyle

Nigel Farage milkshake

Tell us what you really think

A model who threw a milkshake at Nigel Farage last week has refused to apologise for her actions.

Victoria Thomas-Bowen, 25 was arrested and charged with criminal assault by beating and criminal damage after she threw the drink over Farage while he was campaigning in Clacton, Essex.

Thomas-Bowen, who is also an OnlyFans model has said she has earned £40,000 from the 2,000 fresh subscribers to her site after throwing the milkshake.

She claimed that she had only planned to throw the milkshake an hour before the event took place after reading that Farage would be in her hometown campaigning ahead of the general election on July 4.

A former student at an all-girls Catholic school, the 25-year-old admitted she had “hated” the Reform leader ever since he called for the UK to leave the European Union.

She told The Sun: “I made my point.

“I wanted to see him, I thought, if he is potentially representing me then I will see what he says,” she continued. “I have never agreed with his views on immigration or his approach to women. 

“I hadn’t had any breakfast, and I was feeling quite lightheaded so I stopped at McDonald’s on the way to the pier and got a banana milkshake. Then I remembered he had been milkshaked before.”

When asked if she planned on apologising to Farage, Victoria insisted she had “no regrets” about her actions.

“I wouldn’t apologise to him because it was only a milkshake,” she said before adding she “would move” if Farage won in Clacton.

Related links:

Topics:

clacton,General Election,Nigel Farage

RELATED ARTICLES

Event for Rishi Sunak’s leaving drinks on July 4th gets 100,000 attendees

General Election

Event for Rishi Sunak’s leaving drinks on July 4th gets 100,000 attendees

By Charlie Herbert

Woman charged with assault after throwing milkshake at Nigel Farage

Brexit

Woman charged with assault after throwing milkshake at Nigel Farage

By JOE

Woman who threw milkshake over Nigel Farage unmasked as OnlyFans star

Brexit

Woman who threw milkshake over Nigel Farage unmasked as OnlyFans star

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

Man Utd make decision on Mauricio Pochettino after Thomas Tuchel meeting

Man Utd make decision on Mauricio Pochettino after Thomas Tuchel meeting

By Harry Warner

Authorities release update on How I Met Your Mother actor who allegedly stabbed ex-girlfriend 20 times

Breaking

Authorities release update on How I Met Your Mother actor who allegedly stabbed ex-girlfriend 20 times

By JOE

Heartbreaking story of how Tim Curry was left wheelchair-bound after life-changing event

Heartbreaking story of how Tim Curry was left wheelchair-bound after life-changing event

By Nina McLaughlin

Cat owners need to have their pets microchipped by today or face fine

Animals

Cat owners need to have their pets microchipped by today or face fine

By Callum Boyle

CCTV footage appears to show Michael Mosley ‘fell just 90 seconds away from safety’

Michale Mosley

CCTV footage appears to show Michael Mosley ‘fell just 90 seconds away from safety’

By Nina McLaughlin

Real Madrid make spectacular U-turn on Club World Cup 

Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid make spectacular U-turn on Club World Cup 

By Callum Boyle

Gareth Southgate drops strongest hint yet regarding who will start in England midfield

Gareth Southgate drops strongest hint yet regarding who will start in England midfield

By Jacob Entwistle

Remote workers could face jail time if they enter Euro 2024 office sweepstakes

euro 2024

Remote workers could face jail time if they enter Euro 2024 office sweepstakes

By Callum Boyle

Man Utd make decision on Mauricio Pochettino after Thomas Tuchel meeting

Man Utd make decision on Mauricio Pochettino after Thomas Tuchel meeting

By Harry Warner

Joe Hart names ridiculous 5-a-side dream team of players he played alongside for England

Joe Hart names ridiculous 5-a-side dream team of players he played alongside for England

By Jacob Entwistle

‘My neighbour fined me £200 for parking in my own drive, so I got my own back in the best way’

Cars

‘My neighbour fined me £200 for parking in my own drive, so I got my own back in the best way’

By Callum Boyle

Authorities release update on How I Met Your Mother actor who allegedly stabbed ex-girlfriend 20 times

Breaking

Authorities release update on How I Met Your Mother actor who allegedly stabbed ex-girlfriend 20 times

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

New Liam Neeson thriller dubbed ‘Irish Avengers’ has Netflix viewers hooked

Liam Neeson

New Liam Neeson thriller dubbed ‘Irish Avengers’ has Netflix viewers hooked

By Charlie Herbert

Heartbreaking story of how Tim Curry was left wheelchair-bound after life-changing event

Heartbreaking story of how Tim Curry was left wheelchair-bound after life-changing event

By Nina McLaughlin

Cat owners need to have their pets microchipped by today or face fine

Animals

Cat owners need to have their pets microchipped by today or face fine

By Callum Boyle

Serial killer thriller labelled ‘one of the best shows Netflix has ever done’

andrew scott

Serial killer thriller labelled ‘one of the best shows Netflix has ever done’

By Charlie Herbert

Netflix series compared to Game Of Thrones and dubbed ‘one of the best series in history’

Game of Thrones

Netflix series compared to Game Of Thrones and dubbed ‘one of the best series in history’

By JOE

Netflix viewers can’t get enough of ‘unsettling’ crime series perfect for fans of Broadchurch

Broadchurch

Netflix viewers can’t get enough of ‘unsettling’ crime series perfect for fans of Broadchurch

By Simon Kelly

Load more stories