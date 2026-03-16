‘No appetite’ to reopen EU membership debate, Starmer’s top negotiator says

Starmer's European affairs minister also ruled out a customs union with the EU

There is “no appetite” to reopen debates about rejoining the European Union, according to the minister in charge of resetting the relationship between Europe and the UK.

Ever since Labour returned to power in 2024, Keir Starmer’s government has spoken of realigning with the EU and rebuilding the relationship.

Over the last few months, senior figures in Starmer’s government – including the PM himself – have also openly criticised Brexit and the damage it has done to the British economy.

This has therefore sparked renewed hope amongst some that the UK could one day rejoin the EU, whilst there have also been calls for the UK to join a customs union with the bloc.

However, cold water seems to have been poured on such hopes by the minister tasked with resetting the UK’s relationship with the EU.

European affairs minister rules out customs union

Speaking to the Independent, European affairs minister Nick Thomas-Symonds ruled out the possibility of a customs union with the EU.

Although he echoed calls for closer alignment with the EU, the Labour MP ruled out any sort of deal that would lead to a customs union between the UK and the EU.

Thomas-Symonds claimed promises of a customs union would be similar to the infamous Vote Leave bus pledge of NHS funding.

“We won’t have a customs union. We will never go back to the days of making undeliverable promises on the side of red buses,” he told the Independent.

The minister also said he did not believe the UK would ever rejoin the EU, claiming there is “no appetite” for such conversations or debate.

“I don’t see us returning to debates of the past,” he said.

“What we’ve always been about, in this, is looking forward. I get a sense, because I’m talking to people up and down the country on a weekly basis, that there is support for the closer relationship that we have already built and are building. And I think there is no appetite to reopen the debate.”

Closer alignment with EU still the goal for Labour

His comments come in the wake of chancellor Rachel Reeves giving some stark criticism of Brexit over the weekend.

Speaking to the Times, Reeves said leaving the EU has had a negative effect on growth and supermarket pricing.

She also ruled out the possibility of another referendum on EU membership though, saying the “ship has already sailed” on this.

Both Reeves and Thomas-Symonds spoke of closer alignment with the EU though and improving trading relations with the bloc.