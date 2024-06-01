Search icon

News

01st Jun 2024

Lib Dems call for Premier League football matches to be shown for free

Ryan Price

The party want to “bring the people’s game back to the people.”

The Liberal Democrats have called for Premier League football matches to be shown free of charge as part of their general election campaign.

Former party leader Tim Farron revealed the proposed policy during an interview with Sky News, and added that the party want to “bring the people’s game back to the people”.

The Lib Dems have had an interesting week on the campaign trail, with current leader Ed Davey taking part in some paddle boarding in Lake Windermere to highlight the party’s policy on the sewerage crisis.

They also took aim at the Conservatives, claiming that the party have “effectively legalised littering” and stating that “fines for littering and fly-tipping are so low that people are being let off scot-free”.

CHELTENHAM, ENGLAND – MAY 23: Ed Davey stands in front of Lib Dem supporters in Cheltenham, England. Rishi Sunak called the UK general election for July 4th, yesterday. The Liberal Democrats currently sit fourth in the polls behind the Reform Party. (Photo by Geoff Caddick/Getty Images)

They caught everyone’s attention just a few days ago when they outlined their ambitious plan to provide free school meals to all primary school children in England.

The Lib Dems said the plan would begin with an immediate extension of free school meals to all 900,000 children living in poverty who currently miss out.

The second phase would then see all primary school children receiving free school meals as the public finances stabilise.

Their latest promise, however, is certainly their most interesting one.

They plan to introduce new legislation that would see all Premier League football matches be shown free of charge.

Currently, all top-flight games across the season are streamed and aired by a variety of broadcasters, including Sky Sports, TNT Sports, Amazon Prime and Virgin Media.

Speaking to Sky’s Gareth Barlow, Farron said: “Our proposal is to amend the broadcasting rights and make sure that a minimum of ten Premier League games each season are available free to view.

Barlow asked the former leader if this desire had been communicated to the likes of BBC, ITV and Channel 4, to which Farron replied: “We have some 380 games in the Premier League every season.

“If you create a market where, lets say a minimum of ten games a season have to be free-to-air, then of course that market then becomes something which is a different order than the other three hundred plus games that will be still bid for by the likes of your employer for example. I’m certain that is a market that the main broadcasters will be interested in,” he added.

“It’s worth saying that in Spain, the La Liga do more than this every week. There has to be, by law, one La Liga fixture on free to air TV. There was a time where this was not abnormal. Until the early 90’s free-to-air top-flight football was available every week. Since then, we’ve allowed our game to be commercialised.

“Let’s do something now that brings the people’s game back to the people.”

Electoral Calculus produced the first general election MPR Poll in seats earlier this morning.

According to the election predictions and data site, Labour will take 476 seats, the Conservatives will take 66, the Lib Dems will take 59 and the Green Party will have 2.

It predicts that the Reform Party will have zero seats after the July 4th general election.

Related Links:

Rishi Sunak confronted by student who asks why he ‘hates young people so much’

England fans face £4000 fines for wearing fake shirts at the Euros

Fiona Bruce praised for ‘brutal’ Nigel Farage put down on Question Time

Second Premier League team at risk of huge points deduction before start of 2024/25 season 

Topics:

Election,General Election,Lib Dems,News,Politics,Premier League,Streaming,TV

RELATED ARTICLES

Rishi Sunak confronted by student who asks why he ‘hates young people so much’

Conservative

Rishi Sunak confronted by student who asks why he ‘hates young people so much’

By Ryan Price

Heartbreaking update given about person who died in plane engine at Schiphol Airport

airport

Heartbreaking update given about person who died in plane engine at Schiphol Airport

By Ryan Price

Michael Jackson’s three kids are cut off from getting any of his money

Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson’s three kids are cut off from getting any of his money

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

Influencer pays woman £15 to jump into lake and runs off when she says she can’t swim

Influencer

Influencer pays woman £15 to jump into lake and runs off when she says she can’t swim

By Charlie Herbert

England fans face £4000 fines for wearing fake shirts at the Euros

England

England fans face £4000 fines for wearing fake shirts at the Euros

By Ryan Price

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s daughter files to drop dad’s last name on 18th birthday

Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s daughter files to drop dad’s last name on 18th birthday

By Charlie Herbert

Fiona Bruce praised for ‘brutal’ Nigel Farage put down on Question Time

BBC

Fiona Bruce praised for ‘brutal’ Nigel Farage put down on Question Time

By Charlie Herbert

Long-lost sarcophagus of ancient Egypt’s most powerful pharaoh found after 3,000 years

ancient egypt

Long-lost sarcophagus of ancient Egypt’s most powerful pharaoh found after 3,000 years

By Charlie Herbert

How I Met Your Mother actor caught fleeing country after allegedly stabbing ex-girlfriend

Breaking

How I Met Your Mother actor caught fleeing country after allegedly stabbing ex-girlfriend

By Ryan Price

Netflix has just added one of 2023’s very best movies

Film

Netflix has just added one of 2023’s very best movies

By Stephen Porzio

A brilliant but underseen mystery thriller movie is on TV tonight

February

A brilliant but underseen mystery thriller movie is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Robert de Niro celebrates first birthday of daughter Gia

celebrity

Robert de Niro celebrates first birthday of daughter Gia

By Ryan Price

Prime Video has just added one of 2023’s biggest movies

ballad of songbird and snakes

Prime Video has just added one of 2023’s biggest movies

By Stephen Porzio

Disney+ has just added one of 2024’s most-anticipated movies

Disney+

Disney+ has just added one of 2024’s most-anticipated movies

By Stephen Porzio

Rockstar Energy Drink reignites The Friday Night Show in Trafalgar Square with a vibrant performance from Rudimental

Champions League final

Rockstar Energy Drink reignites The Friday Night Show in Trafalgar Square with a vibrant performance from Rudimental

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Devastated Cristiano Ronaldo collapses in tears following Al-Nassr loss

Al Nassr

Devastated Cristiano Ronaldo collapses in tears following Al-Nassr loss

By Charlie Herbert

Netflix has added an extremely tense new mystery thriller series

Benedict Cumberbatch

Netflix has added an extremely tense new mystery thriller series

By Stephen Porzio

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson postponed with fight now set to take place later this year

Boxing

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson postponed with fight now set to take place later this year

By Ryan Price

Influencer pays woman £15 to jump into lake and runs off when she says she can’t swim

Influencer

Influencer pays woman £15 to jump into lake and runs off when she says she can’t swim

By Charlie Herbert

Missing Players Part 4 – £100 Pro Direct Gift Card up for grabs!

Football

Missing Players Part 4 – £100 Pro Direct Gift Card up for grabs!

By Colin McDonnell

The average stag party now costs £1,500 per person

Stag Do

The average stag party now costs £1,500 per person

By Jack Peat

Load more stories