Event for Rishi Sunak’s leaving drinks on July 4th gets 100,000 attendees

The page only started as a ‘little bit of a joke’

We’re two weeks into the election campaign and it’s safe to say it’s been an eventful campaign so far. TV debates, milkshakes, in-fighting and fashion faux-pas, it’s been anything but boring.

But despite all this, one thing hasn’t changed: Labour still have a massive lead in the polls.

Rishi Sunak has barely moved the needle of public opinion it seems, and Keir Starmer looks all but certain to be moving into Downing Street in July.

And people have decided that it would be rude not to give the Prime Minister a bit of a send off if he does have to call the removal men to Number 10 in four weeks time.

Matt Spring set up a Facebook event in May called ‘Rishi Sunak’s Leaving Drinks’, scheduled for July 4 – the night of the election – from 9pm until 6am.

Having initially invited a few friends to the event as a “little bit of a joke”, the page has exploded, with more than 100,000 people registering their interest.

More than 100,000 people have registered their interest in the event (Facebook)

Posting an update back after Sunak called the surprise election, Matt wrote: “Right party people! What started off as a little bit of a joke to which I invited a handful of suggested friends, around 15, for a laugh has now seen an unprecedented response so now s**t is gonna have to get serious!

“F**k it, let’s make it happen! Over the weekend, I will be brainstorming, enlisting the help of various friends and reaching out to contacts to plan and organise an event where we can party and toast goodbye to Sunak and the Tories whilst also abiding to laws and regulations that could risk the event attracting trouble.

“Watch this space for event details as they are planned and announced! This July, we’ll wave Sunak & the Tories goodbye!”

Commenting on the post, one person wrote: “I’d genuinely love to go, love seeing the UK people coming together.”

Another said: “Don’t forget the cheese and wine!”

A third joked: “Are the drinks on Rishi?”

So if Sunak is looking to drown his sorrows on election night, he knows where to head.

The general election is taking place on Thursday, July 4, and the deadline to register to vote is Tuesday, June 18. The deadline for registering for postal vote is Wednesday, June 19, and the deadline to register for a proxy vote is a week later on June 26.

You can find out more about registering and the different ways to vote by clicking here.

