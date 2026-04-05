Young man dies in UK city centre street moments after leaving nightclub

Heartbreaking news.

A man in his 20s has tragically died just moments after leaving a nightclub.

The man, who is said to have fell ill, suffered a medical episode and fell unconscious in the early hours of Saturday.

Emergency services were called to the Portland Street area of Manchester at around 5.45am however despite their best efforts the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

It's understood that staff at a nearby nightclub helped the man leave the venue as he was feeling unwell.

The Manchester Evening News report that they checked on him shortly before he died.

Greater Manchester Police said: "Officers responded to reports of a concern for welfare on Portland Street at around 5.45am yesterday.

"Upon their arrival, officers found a man aged in his 20s unconscious, and despite the best efforts of emergency services, he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.