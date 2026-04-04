UK travel firm ceases operations with all planned holidays cancelled

Bad news for travellers

A UK travel firm has fallen into administration and ceased operations, meaning that all holidays booked via the provider are now cancelled.

It comes after a host of other holiday providers suffered similar fates.

The latest travel firm to announce they are ceasing operations is the Glasgow-based company Simply Florida Travel Ltd.

Customers who had reserved trips through this operator have been advised that their bookings are now cancelled, with the company having stopped trading and its website now shut down.

The agency had provided trips to Disneyland, Disney World, Universal Studios, New York, Toronto and Niagara Falls.

The firm stopped trading as an ATOL holder on 20 January, as per the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

ATOL guarantees customers receive refunds if a company collapses.

Meanwhile, the company had a franchise agreement with the Travel Trust Association (TTA).

Simply Florida Travel operated under a franchise arrangement with the Travel Trust Association (TTA) and the CAA advises customers affected to contact the TTA.

The firm filed to be struck off the register on 13 October 2025, according to Companies House records.

It was then dissolved on 6 January this year.

A spokesperson from The Travel Network Group said: "Simply Florida Travel joined TTA in March 2024.

"During their membership, they made 12 bookings, all of which were fulfilled prior to the business closing.

"There are no outstanding bookings, no refunds due, no claims process required, and no customers who need to be contacted.

"This was not a financial failure or insolvency situation. The business owner made a personal decision to close the company after completing all customer commitments."

This collapse is just the latest of travel firms to cease trading in the UK, following a number of others in recent months.

Gold Crest Holidays fell into liquidation in January, while Regen Central Ltd also fell to the same fate a matter of days before.