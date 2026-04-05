Donald Trump spokesperson forced to deny the US President is dead

Not the first time people think he's dead

Following rumours that were spread online, the White House has dismissed speculation that President Donald Trump is receiving treatment at a military hospital.

The rumours that he was being treated at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center erupted on Saturday, after the White House announced that the president would not be making any public appearances for the remainder of the day.

“There has never been a President who has worked harder for the American people than President Trump. On this Easter weekend, he has been working nonstop in the White House and Oval Office. God Bless him”, Trump's personal spokesman, Steven Cheung, posted on X.

Throughout Trump’s second term, his health has remained a significant focus, with Americans examining his numerous public gaffes, apparent physical constraints, and reported medical issues.

Trump's previous visit to the hospital was in October when he reportedly underwent an MRI scan.

“I did. I got an MRI. It was perfect”, Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One at the time.

Trump, who at 79 is amongst the oldest presidents in US history, did not clarify why he underwent the scan.

“The doctor said [it] was some of the best reports, for the age, they've ever seen”, Trump added.

Last year, the White House announced that Trump had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency.

According to Secretary Karoline Leavitt, Trump's physician identified the condition after noticing swelling in his legs.