Green Party plans to reduce speed limit on motorways to 55mph

Driving was described as ‘not a right but a privilege’

Under party leader Zack Polanski’s “war on motorists” plans, The Green Party wants to make major changes for motorists, it has been revealed.

In a decision that will split both motorists and non-motorists, a major change under the party’s new plans is reducing the speed limit on Britain’s motorways.

That means that the limit would go down from 70mph to just 55pmh.

The taxes on driving would also be “increased incrementally” and parking spaces would be “steadily reduced” to drive cars off the roads under The Green Party’s plans, according to policies seen by the Daily Mail.

They also state that motorists would be forced to re-take their driving test every five years.

The Green Party describes driving as “not a right but a privilege”, in the policy document.

“'On major roads outside built up areas, the maximum speed limit allowed would be 55mph, to maximise the efficiency of fuel use as well as improving safety”, the official Green Party transport policy says.

If it was in government, Polanski’s party would pursue a deliberate policy of travel “demand management”, with the primary objective being to reduce “speeds and volume of motorised traffic”.

“Road fuel tax is an important factor in encouraging users to be more mileage conscious and to opt for smaller, more fuel-efficient cars. The Green Party would increase road fuel tax incrementally”, the proposed policy adds.