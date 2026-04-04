Met Office predicts UK to be hotter than Ibiza next week

Summer is on its way!

The Met Office has issued a scorching prediction for temperatures next week, with the UK set to be hotter than Ibiza.

It comes as the UK is set to be battered by Storm Dave over the Easter weekend, with rain, wind and snow forecast and weather warnings issued.

The forecaster says wind speeds could reach up to 90mph, with yellow weather warnings being issued for northern England and Wales, as well as Scotland and Northern Ireland.

However, from next week, things will start to look up.

The Met Office predicts that temperatures could reach as high as 23C in areas of the South.

Tuesday and Wednesday are the days with the highest predicted temperatures, and it's believed Brits could experience the hottest day of the year so far, surpassing the 20.9C that was recorded in Wales on March 18.

If the high temperatures come to fruition, the UK could even end up warmer than some holiday hotspots.

Ibiza is due to reach 17C and 18C on Tuesday and Wednesday, with Zante expected to see temperatures peak at 21C across the two days.

“Easing winds on Monday which will see plenty of sunshine and a few areas of patchy cloud, most likely in the afternoon," the BBC weather forecast reads.

"Tuesday and Wednesday will see breezier and warmer conditions with plenty of sunshine expected.”

However, in the longer term, it's not time to get our hopes up quite yet.

The Met Office forecast for April 8 to April 17 says: "Rather changeable conditions are expected through this period, as Atlantic frontal systems track eastwards across the UK, accompanied by some strong winds at times.

"These will bring occasional spells of rain or showers, heaviest and most frequent in the west and northwest, with longer drier interludes likely in the south and sheltered eastern areas.