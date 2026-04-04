Armed police guarding Sadiq Khan left bag of guns outside home

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Published 10:30 4 Apr 2026 BST
Updated 10:30 4 Apr 2026 BST
Armed police who were guarding London Mayor Sadiq Khan left a bag of guns outside his home, it has been revealed.
Five people have been suspended temporarily from frontline duties as an investigation into the incident takes place.
A bag discovered outside the mayor's home was reportedly found to contain a Heckler & Koch submachine gun, a Glock pistol, a Taser and ammunition.
"A member of the public called police after finding a bag containing Met-issued firearms and a Taser on a street in south London," the Metropolitan Police's Directorate of Professional Standards said in a statement.
"Within seven minutes of the call to police, officers arrived at the scene and safely recovered the items.
"At this stage it is believed the bag was misplaced by on-duty officers a short time before the member of the public located it."
The Met has confirmed that it has launched an investigation into what happened.
The incident took place on Tuesday, 31 March, at around 9.40pm.
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