Armed police guarding Sadiq Khan left bag of guns outside home

An investigation is underway

Armed police who were guarding London Mayor Sadiq Khan left a bag of guns outside his home, it has been revealed.

Five people have been suspended temporarily from frontline duties as an investigation into the incident takes place.

A bag discovered outside the mayor's home was reportedly found to contain a Heckler & Koch submachine gun, a Glock pistol, a Taser and ammunition.

"A member of the public called police after finding a bag containing Met-issued firearms and a Taser on a street in south London," the Metropolitan Police's Directorate of Professional Standards said in a statement.

"Within seven minutes of the call to police, officers arrived at the scene and safely recovered the items.

"At this stage it is believed the bag was misplaced by on-duty officers a short time before the member of the public located it."

The Met has confirmed that it has launched an investigation into what happened.