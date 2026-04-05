Pope Leo issues clear message to Donald Trump in Easter Sunday address

The same day Trump warned Iran of facing ‘hell’

In his first Easter Sunday address at the Vatican, Pope Leo spoke about “the deaths of thousands of people” and the repercussions of “hatred and division that conflicts sow”, as he also seemed to have a message for US President Donald Trump.

The pope appeared to take aim at Trump during his first Easter Sunday address, as he condemned the indifference to the “thousands of people” killed in war around the world.

As the joint US-Israeli war has now entered its second month and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is in its fourth year, Pope Leo acknowledged a sense of indifference “to the deaths of thousands of people […] to the repercussions of hatred and division that conflicts sow - to the economic and social consequences they produce.”

Leo quoted his predecessor, Pope Francis, who during his last public appearance from the same loggia last Easter reminded the faithful of the “great thirst for death, for killing, we witness each day.”

The pope, however, did not mention any wars by their names.

Across the Middle East, ever since US and Israel struck Iran in late February, thousands of people have been killed.

Since the war began, 3,531 people have been killed including 1,607 civilians and at least 244 children, according to US-based rights group HRANA.

Meanwhile, since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine started in February 2022, between 500,000 and 1.5 million people, civilian and military, are estimated to have been killed or wounded.

“Those who have weapons lay them down! Let those who have the power to unleash wars choose peace! Not a peace imposed by force, but through dialogue! Not with the desire to dominate others, but to encounter them!”, Pope Leo said, as he spoke to worshippers today at the Vatican.

His pleas for peace come on the same day that a foul-mouthed Donald Trump threatened to blow up Iran's power plants, during a rant on his platform, Truth Social.

Trump ordered Iran to “open the f**kin' Strait [of Hormuz]” or otherwise face hell, warning US attacks on Iranian infrastructure will be like nothing seen before.

“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran,” Trump wrote.

“There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F*kin' Strait, you crazy bstards, or you'll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah. President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

Trump had given Iran a 10-day deadline to open the Strait of Hormuz on March 26.