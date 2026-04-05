Busted star James Bourne says he is having ‘major surgery to extend his life’

He quit the band's tour six months ago

In a new health update, James Bourne, star of Busted, has revealed that he is having “major surgery to extend his life”.

The worrying health update comes just half a year after he quit the band’s tour.

Just a day before the Busted vs McFly tour kicked off in Birmingham in September of last year, James was forced to pull out, as he was described as “really f***ing sick” by his bandmates.

The 42-year-old has insisted that “there is hope” as he is preparing to have a major surgery, in the latest concerning update that he revealed to fans.

“I realised it's been about six months since I posted last. I have a plan in place to have major surgery that should extend my life and hopefully make me well enough to come back to what I love the most which is touring and making music. It really sucks to be out of the game. But there is hope!”, he posted Saturday on Instagram Stories.

On Busted’s first show of the tour last month, Matt Willis said: “Okay, you may have noticed our best friend is not here tonight. James Bourne is really f***ing sick and we love him and we miss him.”

“This is the first show we've ever played without him and it's really. But we're going do the best we can. Health is wealth.”

James, 42, in a statement last year announced that he had to quit the tour due to health reasons.

“The VS tour kicks off tomorrow night in Birmingham and as excited as l've been all year for this tour to begin”, he wrote on Instagram.

“I'm really sorry to say that over the last 8 days it has become clear that I am not in good enough health to play these shows :-(”

“There's a lot of information I still don't have about my condition but my bandmates, management and I are unanimous in deciding that I should focus on the medical stuff for now.